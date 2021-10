Stephon Gilmore headed home after Wednesday's trade sent the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year from New England to Carolina. The Patriots planned to release the veteran cornerback before agreeing to a trade with the Panthers in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. The All-Pro corner said he harbors no ill will toward his former club, despite animosity built up by the lack of a new contract he'd been seeking this offseason.

