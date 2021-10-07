Red Hot Chili Peppers to play Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 6, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Red Hot Chili Peppers will play Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

Details of the band’s Global Stadium Tour were released Thursday morning.

The Strokes and King Princess will open the show.

A YouTube video that parodies newscasts announced the tour at https://redhotchilipeppers.com /, breaking into “Around the World,” from the Californication album.

Las Vegas is the sixth of 19 cities where RHCP will perform in North America.

The tour opens June 4 in Barcelona.

