CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Red Hot Chili Peppers to play Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 6, 2022

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AzLOP_0cKEE9Ij00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Red Hot Chili Peppers will play Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

Details of the band’s Global Stadium Tour were released Thursday morning.

The Strokes and King Princess will open the show.

A YouTube video that parodies newscasts announced the tour at https://redhotchilipeppers.com /, breaking into “Around the World,” from the Californication album.

Las Vegas is the sixth of 19 cities where RHCP will perform in North America.

The tour opens June 4 in Barcelona.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Fury stops Wilder in 11th in another heavyweight thriller

Tyson Fury got up from two fourth-round knockdowns and stopped Deontay Wilder in the 11th round Saturday night. Fury retained his WBC title in a thrilling conclusion to a superlative heavyweight trilogy. Fury finished Wilder for the second straight time in their trilogy, but only after five combined knockdowns. Wilder was knocked down in the third round and appeared to be on his way out, but he improbably rallied to knock down Fury twice in the final minutes of the fourth round. Fury finally finished it in the 11th, sending Wilder face-first to the canvas with a chopping right hand fired from high in the air.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

1K+
Followers
463
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy