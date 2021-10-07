CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terence Blanchard to Discuss Latest Work on WQXR and Aria Code

By Logan Martell
operawire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn October 8, 2021, WQXR will present a special conversation between Aria Code’s Rhiannon Giddens and award-winning composer Terence Blanchard. They will discuss his latest work, “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” and its historic premiere in September as the Metropolitan Opera’s first work from a Black composer; Blanchard’s writing process; the challenges of staging an opera during a pandemic; and their experiences of coming to opera from other musical genres.

NBC News

Celebrated composer Terence Blanchard makes history at the Metropolitan Opera

With “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” Grammy Award-winning jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard is the first Black composer to have an opera performed at the Metropolitan Opera in its 138-year history. “I may be the first, but I know I’m not the first that’s qualified,” he tells NBC News’ Anne Thompson.Sept. 27, 2021.
wypr.org

Terence Blanchard's Met Opera Debut Is A Singular Achievement And A Shared Success

Again and again in Fire Shut Up in My Bones, the magnetically powerful new opera by Terence Blanchard, the focus returns to the torturous weight of a burden carried alone. That weight, shouldered by the opera's central character, stems from his sexual and emotional abuse as a child, and the resulting pain and alienation of his young adulthood. The struggle is singular and interior, but it unfolds in grand scale against a hum of community, family and society.
THEATER & DANCE
PopMatters

Terence Blanchard Tips His Hat to Wayne Shorter’s on ‘Absence’

Absence is Terence Blanchard‘s homage to Wayne Shorter, and just like much of Shorter’s output from the last 25 years, it is almost too immaculate. One shouldn’t get the mistaken impression that the veteran trumpeter isn’t working hard or not pushing the musicians around him to raise the bar. Absence is a rather bold move, all things considered. In the press release, Blanchard mentions that Shorter’s definition of jazz is “I dare you”, and by assembling his band the E-Collective to record with the legendary Turtle Island Quartet, he seems to have out-dared his hero.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Blanchard
Person
Rhiannon Giddens
wbgo.org

Terence Blanchard's opera 'Fire Shut Up in My Bones' is more than a historic first

“I sway. I sway! My roots run deep...” sings Will Liverman at a key moment in Terence Blanchard’s opera Fire Shut Up in My Bones. “I bend, I don’t break! I sway!”. That vow of determination expresses a saving grace about Charles, the tortured protagonist at the heart of the opera, intensely embodied by Liverman. But its resilience also communicates something greater than any one story.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Renée Fleming, Giorgio Misseri & Emily D’Angelo Lead New CD/DVD Releases

This week audiences get to discover two Bel Canto gems, a world premiere recording, a debut album, and a new album by the “people’s diva.” Here is a look at this week’s new releases. Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene. Renée Fleming releases a new album for Decca Classics featuring Yannick...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Verdi Chorus Announces ‘Ritorna Vincitori!’ Concert

The Verdi Chorus is set to launch its fall slate with “Ritorna Vincitori!” at the First Presbyterian Church in Santa Monica, California. The showcase, which is set for Nov. 13 and 14 will feature music from “Aida,” “Dido and Aeneas,” “Madama Butterfly,” “Mefistofele,” “Carmen” and “Pagliacci.”. “I am so excited...
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnyc Studios#Wqxr#The Metropolitan Opera#African American Studies#Northwestern University
operawire.com

Kaufman Music Center is to Publish Student-Created “Who is Florence Price?

Kaufman Music Center is set to publish “Who is Florence Price?” a children’s book created by students with the goal of telling the story of Price’s life for lower school readers. Price is the first Black woman composer to have her music performed by a major orchestra. The piece in...
MUSIC
operawire.com

ABAO Bilbao Opera 2021-22 Review: Pretty Yende Recital

The South African Soprano Pretty Yende opened the 70th ABAO Bilbao Opera season with a solo recital accompanied by Italian pianist Michele d’Elia. She presented a balanced program that included chamber arias from Bellini, Donizetti, and the Rossini as well as Liszt’s “Tre sonetti di Petrarca,” which was a beautiful and unexpected addition to the evening. There were also a few traditional opera arias. The result was a recital in which the soprano was at her best, not only vocally but deeply committed to the music and her audience. She was so expressive and moving to the point that you got so involved in her artistry and forgot how technically demanding the pieces she was singing were.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Composer Nathan Felix to Premiere Immersive Operetta ‘Rivers Unite: Divide’

On October 28, 2021, composer Nathan Felix will present his new operetta, titled “Rivers Unite: Divide.”. This new work explores subjects such as re-appropriation, as well as borderlands and rivers as cultural and territorial boundaries. Held at the High Line Nine gallery in Chelsea, this one-time performance will unfold in various spaces and galleries within the location, immersing the audience within the drama.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Carnegie Hall 2021-22 Review: Jonas Kaufmann in Recital

Jonas Kaufmann’s Musical Spell is Interrupted by Audience’s Antics. Way Back Before Times, in Sept. 2019, violin virtuoso Anne-Sophie Mutter stopped mid-concerto to confront an audience member filming during her performance. Her beef with the velvet-chair concert documentarian centered on rudeness, lack of respect, and the fleeting nature of live music. But since there isn’t a second chance to experience the magic once the notes have been played or sung, people want to capture it. I get that.
PERFORMING ARTS
