Terence Blanchard to Discuss Latest Work on WQXR and Aria Code
On October 8, 2021, WQXR will present a special conversation between Aria Code’s Rhiannon Giddens and award-winning composer Terence Blanchard. They will discuss his latest work, “Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” and its historic premiere in September as the Metropolitan Opera’s first work from a Black composer; Blanchard’s writing process; the challenges of staging an opera during a pandemic; and their experiences of coming to opera from other musical genres.operawire.com
