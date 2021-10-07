Terence Blanchard to Discuss Latest Work on WQXR and Aria Code

The South African Soprano Pretty Yende opened the 70th ABAO Bilbao Opera season with a solo recital accompanied by Italian pianist Michele d’Elia. She presented a balanced program that included chamber arias from Bellini, Donizetti, and the Rossini as well as Liszt’s “Tre sonetti di Petrarca,” which was a beautiful and unexpected addition to the evening. There were also a few traditional opera arias. The result was a recital in which the soprano was at her best, not only vocally but deeply committed to the music and her audience. She was so expressive and moving to the point that you got so involved in her artistry and forgot how technically demanding the pieces she was singing were.

