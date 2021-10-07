Playlist of the Week: Women That Rock Your World

Jade Bird performs during day two of the 2019 Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park on July 27, 2019 in Newport, Rhode Island. Photo credit Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- If you think all of the great musicians are over 60 and male, you need to get out more. And a great opportunity to get up to speed is to check out Jade Bird.

This is a young woman from England, who has written some outstanding songs, and she rocks an acoustic guitar. She grew up listening to Neil Young, Bob Dylan, and Joni Mitchell, and she has taken that influence into the 21st century. She made her debut in 2019.

The pandemic has been hard on everyone, and she was all ready for a big tour in 2020, but when that was cancelled, she was one of the first to pivot to live-streamed concerts. Now she’s on the road and eager to play for a live audience. She’ll play this Sunday and Monday evening at Evanston S.P.A.C.E. Sunday is sold out. You can get tickets for Monday at www.evanstonspace.com.

And now that Jade is on the road again she’ll drop by to see us at WXRT, and will play our BCBS Performance Stage on Monday. And if you want to hear more women that rock, check out the Women That Rock and The Women Of Alternative Music exclusive stations on the Audacy app.