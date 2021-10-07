CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miguel Viveros Of Fontana Arrested In Fatal Stabbing Of Fellow Driver At Chino Truck Yard

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

CHINO (CBSLA) — A Fontana man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of fatally stabbing a fellow truck driver during an argument at a Chino truck yard.

(credit: CBS)

Miguel Viveros, 47, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail. Chino police said Viveros was found in possession of a knife believed to have been used in the killing.

Police were called to a trucking distribution center in the 6700 block of Bickmore Avenue just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night on the report of a person down. When they arrived, officers found a 61-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending notification of his family.

A preliminary investigation into the stabbing found that both men were truck drivers dropping off deliveries at the distribution center. They had been involved in a dispute before the stabbing, but detectives say the motive and exact circumstances of the dispute are still under investigation.

Anyone with more information about the stabbing can contact Chino police Detective Sergeant Pry at (909) 334-3172.

