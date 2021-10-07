CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-employee of Berks convenience store charged with stealing 111 lottery tickets

By Steven Henshaw, Reading Eagle, Pa.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Oct. 7—A Pottstown man stole more than $800 worth of lottery tickets and redeemed the winnings totaling $280 while employed at an Amity Township convenience store, police said. A manager at the Speedway Gas Station, 1028 E. Benjamin Franklin Highway, contacted Amity police on Tuesday to report an employee theft.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

