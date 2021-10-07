CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea's Timo Werner Reveals Reason for Switching Agent & Rubbishes Bayern Munich Rumours

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has revealed the reason why he has recently changed agents amid interest from Bayern Munich.

The forward was back in the Chelsea line-up against Southampton and bagged a goal upon his return.

Speaking to Express.de via Sport Witness, Werner discussed his future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tf9Dg_0cKEDSmG00
SIPA USA

Werner recently changed agents and is now managed by Volker Struth, leading to reports that the German could make a switch to Bayern Munich as Struth has 'close ties' with the German club.

However, Werner has rubbished these rumours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xUxqN_0cKEDSmG00

“I didn’t choose Volker because he has some players and the coach in Munich. I repositioned myself with him to get a new perspective on my career. This should not be interpreted as a hint for or against Bayern,” Werner stressed.

“It just worked out well between us. It wasn’t about which club might be of interest to me in the future. It was just about the interpersonal basis. The cooperation so far has been very good.”

The striker will be looking to improve on his first season in London, where he lifted the Champions League despite a poor goalscoring return, and will be working hard to stay in Tuchel's starting XI as competition hots up.

More Chelsea Coverage

