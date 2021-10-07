Pedestrian killed in accident near Wyomissing shopping center

Oct. 7—A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle late Wednesday on State Hill Road near the Berkshire Square shopping center in Wyomissing, officials said. The crash happened about 10:20 p.m. Borough police said the victim, a man who hasn't been identified, was struck well north of the intersection with Berkshire Boulevard.,along the shopping center anchored by Walmart. Investigators said it was too early in the investigation to tell if the man was attempting to cross the road when he was struck.