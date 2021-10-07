CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airlines mistreating customers may play a part in unruly passenger interactions

By Joe Hiti
 5 days ago

Whether it be passengers kicked off planes for not wearing a mask, having something offensive on their mask, or getting duct-taped to a seat, there seems to be something in the water with passengers and flight crews. But who is to blame?

One aviation expert shared with USA Today that most of the blame is due to unruly passengers, but some of it can be shared with the airline.

Aviation expert John Cox shared for USA Today that when it comes to the FAA and FBI, they have taken a zero-tolerance approach for passengers who put occupants on an airplane at risk. This means you either follow the rules or deal with the consequences.

Rules for riding on a plane are clearly stated when purchasing a ticket and repeated by flight attendants meaning there is no excuse for not following them.

Now, Cox pointed out while some flight attendants or crew members may be short or condescending with passengers, they are still people.

With stressful situations creating hectic environments, they do their best to respond how they see fit. Cox shared that in his experience, there are far more helpful professional agents than condescending ones.

Cox said that if someone is removed from a flight, there has to be a reason and a process for airline employees to follow. So those viral videos of people being kicked off the plane for “no reason” actually have a reason.

Paying for a ticket alone does not entitle you to a seat if you are not following the rules, Cox shared with USA Today.

President Joe Biden also spoke in September about the interactions with flight crews after enforcing mask mandates on all flights.

The president shared that passengers need to “show some respect,” when they are on any form of transportation.

For the rules that govern passengers, COX says most of them are set by the FAA, and airlines have to enforce them. If anyone thinks they should be changed, then they should reach out to the FAA.

