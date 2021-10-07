When your oven breaks, make fried apple pie

The house was clean, the chicken and kugel roasted, and a handsome apple cake waited on the counter. All that was left to do was make salad. The pretty salad bowl from our wedding registry, the one I barely use, was at the top of the tall pantry. My husband would be home in 10 minutes. Company would be here in 20. I decided, against my better judgement and several admonishments from my husband, to get on the step ladder, on my tippy toes and grab the salad bowl. I wanted to be finished before my company came. I wanted everything on the first night of Sukkot to be perfect.