Kelly Clarkson Seemingly Used Performance On Talk Show To Work Out Feelings Related To Brandon Blackstock Divorce
It seems like Kelly Clarkson used her daytime talk show to get in a little therapy during one of the recent “Kellyoke” segments. Clarkson has been going through a pretty messy split with Brandon Blackstock, which has involved lawsuits and fights over property. The Voice coach used a segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show to get some of those emotions out, as she belted a version of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” and a change to some of the lyrics appears to be a shot at her soon-to-be-ex-husband.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 4