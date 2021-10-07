CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Seemingly Used Performance On Talk Show To Work Out Feelings Related To Brandon Blackstock Divorce

It seems like Kelly Clarkson used her daytime talk show to get in a little therapy during one of the recent “Kellyoke” segments. Clarkson has been going through a pretty messy split with Brandon Blackstock, which has involved lawsuits and fights over property. The Voice coach used a segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show to get some of those emotions out, as she belted a version of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” and a change to some of the lyrics appears to be a shot at her soon-to-be-ex-husband.

