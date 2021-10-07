CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

US jobless claims fall to 326,000, first drop in four weeks

KREX
KREX
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ezF4o_0cKE7JgO00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week, another sign that the U.S. job market and economy continue their steady recovery from last year’s coronavirus recession.

Unemployment claims fell by 38,000 to 326,000, the first drop in four weeks, the Labor Department said Thursday. Since surpassing 900,000 in early January, the weekly applications, a proxy for layoffs, had fallen more or less steadily all year. Still, they remain elevated from pre-pandemic levels: Before COVID-19 hammered the U.S. economy in March 2020, weekly claims were consistently coming in at around 220,000.

After hitting a pandemic low of 312,000 in early September, claims had risen three straight weeks, suggesting that the highly contagious delta variant was at least temporarily disrupting a recovery in jobs.

Contingent Macro Advisors said the recent uptick was also partly caused by a backlog in processing orders in California and other states. Shutdowns at auto plants resulting from a shortage of computer chips could make the numbers volatile over the next few weeks, Contingent said, but “the trend towards lower jobless claims remains intact.”

Overall, the job market has been rebounding with surprising strength since the spring of 2020. Forced to shut down or restrict hours as a health precaution, employers slashed more than 22 million jobs in March and April last year. But massive aid from the federal government and the rollout of vaccines has supported an economic recovery, providing consumers with the financial wherewithal to spend and the confidence to return to restaurants, bars, and shops.

So far this year, employers have been adding 586,000 jobs a month, and this month’s employment report, due Friday, is expected to show they tacked on another 488,000 in September, according to a survey of economists by the data firm FactSet.

Companies are now complaining that they can’t find workers fast enough to fill their job openings, a record 10.9 million in July.

Altogether, 2.7 million Americans were receiving some type of jobless aid the week of Sept. 25, down by 97,000 from the week before. In early September, the federal government stopped additional aid — including $300 a week on top of traditional state benefits — that was meant to ease the economic impact of the pandemic.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: Weekly Jobless Claims Drop, Hurting Chances of Fourth Round

An improvement in jobless claims could make a fourth stimulus check even less likely this year. Earlier this year, when the American Rescue Plan was signed into law, it was clear that the U.S. economy was still in pretty lousy shape. At the time, not only was the jobless rate higher than it is today, but because COVID-19 vaccines weren't widely available, it was more difficult for those on unemployment to go out and find work. As such, it was easy to make the case for sending stimulus checks into Americans' bank accounts.
ECONOMY
Boston Herald

Ticker: Poker returning to MGM Springfield; US jobless claims fall

Almost five months since the bulk of the pandemic-era restrictions were removed from the state’s casinos and slots parlor, things are ramping back up to normal with the impending return of a popular game and continuous hiring efforts. Most of the action in recent weeks has been at MGM Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Jobless Claims Post Sharp Decline to 326,000, Better Than Expectations

Weekly jobless claims totaled 326,000 last week, a drop of 38,000 from the previous week and below estimates for 345,000. Continuing claims fell to 2.71 million, a decline of 97,000. The total of those receiving benefits under all programs tumbled to 4.17 million as enhanced pandemic-related programs ran out. The...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Jobless Claims#Ap#Americans#The Labor Department#Contingent Macro Advisors#Factset
northwestgeorgianews.com

US initial jobless claims fell more than expected last week

Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits retreated last week to the lowest in a month in a broad-based decline, pointing to ongoing improvement in the labor market. Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs totaled 326,000 in the week ended Oct. 2, a decrease of 38,000 from the prior week, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a decrease to 348,000 applications.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

U.S. labor market regaining footing as weekly jobless claims fall sharply

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped by the most in three months last week, suggesting the labor market recovery was regaining momentum after a recent slowdown, as the wave of COVID-19 infections began to subside. The weekly unemployment claims report from the...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
FXStreet.com

US Initial Jobless Claims Rise for the Third Week: Was August's NFP a fluke?

Unemployment Claims quietly reach a seven-week high. Claims have climbed 50,000 in three weeks. September NFP forecast at 333,000 by a JP Morgan team. First time filings for unemployment benefits have increased for three straight weeks, making next Friday’s September payroll report somewhat of a wild card, especially after August’s NonFarm Payrolls disappointment.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
theedgemarkets.com

California distorts US weekly jobless claims; labour market recovering

WASHINGTON (Sept 30): The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose further last week as California moved more people to other programmes, following the expiration of government-funded aid early this month to maximize their access to assistance. The labour market recovery remains intact, with the report from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Dearborn Press & Guide

Michigan sees first-time jobless claims increase 52 percent over prior week

Nearly 19,000 Michiganders filed thier initial claims for unemployment benefits last week, an increase of 52% over the prior week. According to numbers released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday, the number of Michiganders that filed first-time jobless claims last week was 18,727, which is an increase of 6,432 over the prior week.
MICHIGAN STATE
FXStreet.com

Tech outperforms after rise in US jobless claims

A rise in initial jobless claims has briefly stifled the dollar and treasury yield rise today. The UK will also see a focus on jobs going forward, with the furlough scheme drawing to an end. Meanwhile, Biden hopes for progress on debt ceiling and infrastructure bill. US tech leads the...
ECONOMY
GovExec.com

America Is Running Out of Everything

Is it just me, or does it feel like America is running out of everything?. I visited CVS last week to pick up some at-home COVID-19 tests. They’d been sold out for a week, an employee told me. So I asked about paper towels. “We’re out of those too,” he said. “Try Walgreens.” I drove to a Walgreens that had paper towels. But when I asked a pharmacist to fill some very common prescriptions, he told me the store had run out. “Try the Target up the road,” he suggested. Target’s pharmacy had the meds, but its front area was alarmingly barren, like the canned-food section of a grocery store one hour before a hurricane makes landfall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
calculatedriskblog.com

Weekly Initial Unemployment Claims Decrease to 326,000

In the week ending October 2, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 326,000, a decrease of 38,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 2,000 from 362,000 to 364,000. The 4-week moving average was 344,000, an increase of 3,500 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 500 from 340,000 to 340,500.
ECONOMY
KREX

KREX

30
Followers
112
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy