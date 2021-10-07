CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing over 700 pounds of pot? Florida sheriff’s office wants to return it

TAMPA ( WFLA ) — A Florida sheriff’s office wants to know if you have recently lost or misplaced about 770 pounds of high-grade marijuana.

“We will be more than happy to reunite you with your lost property!!” the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page Thursday.

The tongue-in-cheek post comes as the Brevard Sherrif’s Office Narcotics Agents are trying to identify the owner of the marijuana, which was seized from a mini-storage facility in Viera.

“All of us at one point or another in our lives have lost or misplaced something important and are always hopeful that a good and kind person will find our lost item and do the right thing by returning it to [its] rightful owner,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote.

The sheriff’s office said the marijuana has a street value of about $2 million.

“I mean, trying to identify the rightful owner of the property is the very least we can do,” Ivey wrote.

Brian Laundrie search: Activity ramps up at Carlton Reserve

Ivey also urged the owner of the marijuana to come forward, adding that officers would “gladly return your property and also make sure that both you and your property are kept in a secure area so that no one can try to rip you off!!”

Ivey said once the owner comes forward, that person will get an “all expenses paid extensive ‘staycation’ so that you can reflect for a while on exactly how much your lost property means to you!!”

According to Florida law, medical marijuana is allowed in some instances in the state, while recreational marijuana sales, possession and use remain illegal there. Possession of 20 grams of pot or less is a misdemeanor that carries a penalty of up to a year in prison and a fine of $1,000.

WNCT

Onslow County man charged with selling illegal mushrooms, facing other drug-related charges

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing several drug-related charges after police said they saw him selling illegal mushrooms. An investigation was opened after the members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit received tips that Shakeem Antonio Soto was selling Psilocybin mushrooms in the Jacksonville area. On Oct. 8, […]
WNCT

North Carolina woman struck, killed by deputy’s patrol car

BURGAW, N.C. (AP) — A pedestrian was killed when she was struck by a deputy’s patrol car, according to a North Carolina sheriff’s office. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the incident happened on U.S. Highway 17 near Union Bethel Road early Sunday, news outlets reported. The woman, whose identity […]
#Medical Marijuana#Prison#Wfla#The Brevard Sherrif#Office Narcotics Agents#Viera#Carlton Reserve Ivey
WNCT

Rowan County deputy dies due to COVID-19

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy has died due to COVID-19. The Sheriff’s Office says Master Deputy William (Billy) Marsh passed away early Sunday morning. He had been hospitalized due to COVID since September 30, 2021. Master Deputy Marsh has been with the Rowan County Sheriff’s […]
WNCT

AMBER ALERT issued for missing 6-year-old girl from GA

HABERSHAM COUNTY, G.A-(WSPA) – An Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Celesta Negrete Ramierz out of Habersham County, Georgia. The alert was issued at the request of the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office. It has been reported that Celesta Negrete Ramirez, was abducted on Sunday at 11 a.m. by Estephanie Negrete Ramirez and was last […]
WNCT

Teens from Greenville, Tarboro killed in shooting, crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Fayetteville police were investigating an early-morning crash on Sunday that killed two teens from Eastern North Carolina. Police responded just before 3 a.m. Sunday to a shooting that resulted in a vehicle crash on Gillespie Street, near Owen Drive in Fayetteville. Joshua Reddick, 19, of Greenville, and Devon Hargrove, 18, of […]
