Asian woman bumped by bicyclist in Manhattan in possible hate crime: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Authorities are searching for a cyclist who they said bumped a woman with his bike and made anti-Asian statements towards her.

The 49-year-old victim was walking near the corner of Eighth Avenue and 35th Street in Manhattan on Wednesday, Sept. 29 when she was approached from behind by the unidentified man on a bicycle, police said.

The man proceeded to make contact with the victim with the bicycle and made an anti-Asian statement towards her, officials added.

A man who allegedly made anti-Asian statements to a woman who he struck with his bicycle. Photo credit NYPD

He then fled the location on his bike.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating the confrontation.

