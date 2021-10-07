Daryl Ruiter: We shouldn't downplay the severity of Baker Mayfield's injury, but given the caliber of talent around him we don't need to panic

Daryl Ruiter joined Baskin and Phelps to share the latest updates on the Browns from Berea. He shared his thoughts on Baker Mayfield's injured shoulder and how much it's affecting his performance, and he addressed Odell Beckham Jr's comments on his chemistry with Baker. Daryl also touched on the injury status of Jed Wills and whether or not he thinks the Browns should sit the left tackle in their upcoming game against the Chargers.