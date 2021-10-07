Natural Or Naurrr? Iggy Azalea’s Sorcerous Glow Up Has Sparked A Cosmetic Surgery Debate

Rapper Iggy Azaela is no stranger to facing criticism online . Much has been debated about Australian-born Iggy, like her controversial privilege as a white woman in rap, the one time she was tone-deaf on record making a slave/whip reference, and even her choice of romantic relationships.

More recently, Iggy has been a trending topic of discussion over her evolved facial features. The “Fancy” rapper’s photos from an event in 2012 resurfaced online with a Twitter user comparing her face from then to now. The post had comments pouring in over Iggy’s glow-up, sparking a cosmetic surgery debate.

Iggy has admitted to having a nose job as BOSSIP reported in 2015 . She’s also been open about having breast implants and dental work.

“I’m not denying it. Denying it is lame.”

So what’s so wrong with this? Peep Iggy’s before and after glow-up below.

Twitter users unaware that Iggy was open about her cosmetic tweaks in the past questioned her decisions with tweets like this from @TheDudeMcFLY.

“I always wonder what that first week is like bumping into your new face in the mirror after having another face for 20+ years.”

Not everyone is a critic of Iggy’s glow up however like rapper KaMillion who left this comment in support of Iggy’s transformation:

“She still had shape tho give credit where it’s due. We all have bad pics. Dig up some of y’all old ones post em let’s see tuh.”

So far Iggy has not commented on the plastic surgery debate.