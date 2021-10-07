CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Natural Or Naurrr? Iggy Azalea’s Sorcerous Glow Up Has Sparked A Cosmetic Surgery Debate

By @AieshaTweets
Bossip
Bossip
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3TwW_0cKE6Wwo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NnYvu_0cKE6Wwo00

Source: Getty / Getty

Rapper Iggy Azaela is no stranger to facing criticism online . Much has been debated about Australian-born Iggy, like her controversial privilege as a white woman in rap, the one time she was tone-deaf on record making a slave/whip reference, and even her choice of romantic relationships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZmyPQ_0cKE6Wwo00

More recently, Iggy has been a trending topic of discussion over her evolved facial features. The “Fancy” rapper’s photos from an event in 2012 resurfaced online with a Twitter user comparing her face from then to now. The post had comments pouring in over Iggy’s glow-up, sparking a cosmetic surgery debate.

Iggy has admitted to having a nose job as BOSSIP reported in 2015 . She’s also been open about having breast implants and dental work.

“I’m not denying it. Denying it is lame.”

So what’s so wrong with this? Peep Iggy’s before and after glow-up below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Onsite! (@its_onsite)

Twitter users unaware that Iggy was open about her cosmetic tweaks in the past questioned her decisions with tweets like this from @TheDudeMcFLY.

“I always wonder what that first week is like bumping into your new face in the mirror after having another face for 20+ years.”

Not everyone is a critic of Iggy’s glow up however like rapper KaMillion who left this comment in support of Iggy’s transformation:

“She still had shape tho give credit where it’s due. We all have bad pics. Dig up some of y’all old ones post em let’s see tuh.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic)

So far Iggy has not commented on the plastic surgery debate.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Looks Lost Next To Megan Thee Stallion At 2021 Met Gala

Lil Baby must not have known anybody other than Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night, because the rapper was continually spotted hovering around Stalli at a few different moments during the event. Some fans have pointed out that he looked like a "lost puppy dog" following the rapper around, and you'll see why when you watch the videos.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Khloe Kardashian’s Transformation Continues To Stun Us All

Khloe Kardashian’s beauty transformation has been well documented across the internet, and the reality star and ‘Good American’ owner only continues to evolve as she posted an ad video to Instagram looking different than usual early this week. The new look comes after it was alleged that Kardashian was not in attendance at the Met Gala for reportedly being “too C-list,” although many of her family members were there.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bhad Bhabie Says Her New Look Was A Test, & Everyone Failed Miserably

Body-shamers went after 18-year-old rapper Bhad Bhabie again this week after she posted a video of herself in a new wig and heavy make-up, cracking jokes about being the highest-paid member of her family despite being the "biggest disappointment." Social media users quickly jumped into her comments and made disrespectful, hateful comments about her look, telling the teenager that she looks like a 35-year-old woman, a drag queen, a less attractive version of Cardi B, and more. The remarks were pretty vile to sift through and according to Bhabie, the entire video was a test to see if her bullies would re-appear, and they failed the test.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iggy Azalea
hotnewhiphop.com

Ray J Wipes IG Clean & Declares He's "Separated & Single"

From the looks of his Instagram Story, Ray J is living the good life in Miami. Back in February, the multi-hyphenate entertainer revealed that he and his wife, Princess Love, were making the move from Los Angeles to the Sunshine State, so it does not come as a surprise that he surfaced in the city. However, there are more changes being made in Ray's life other than his address.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Joan Collins claims the Kardashians have undergone ‘an awful lot of’ cosmetic surgery

Joan Collins has something to say about the Kardashian sisters! The legendary star claims the famous family have undergone “an awful lot of surgery.”. The 88-year-old actress who is best known for her iconic role in Dynasty, is giving fans some of her uncensored thoughts in her new memoir My Unapologetic Diaries, including secrets from her former co-stars and what she thinks about some of the most well-known Hollywood stars.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetic Surgery#Glow Up#Plastic Surgery#Naurrr#Getty Getty#Australian#Thatdudemcfly
HOT 97

JT And Lil Uzi Spark Pregnancy Rumors

JT of the City Girls has fans speculating that she’s expecting her first child with rapper Lil Uzi. Over the weekend, the rap group hit the stage for a performance that left everyone talking. The clips were posted by The ShadeRoom and the comments lit up with pregnancy accusations. One fan wrote, “JT got a Lil bump or I’m tripping..” and another, “Is it me or does JT look pregnant from the side?”
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Allure

Saweetie Swapped Her Signature Blonde Hair for a Fresh Copper Shade

For some people, ringing in the start of a new season means making some changes and, apparently, Saweetie thinks the leaves shouldn't be the only ones allowed to get in on some color-changing fun. The MAC Cosmetics ambassador has decided to trade her signature blonde mane for some fiery red hair, which she debuted via Instagram on Saturday, September 25. In fact, she was teasing a color change on Tuesday, September 21, with a carousel of selfies accompanied by the caption, "last day being a blonde 🐈‍⬛."
HAIR CARE
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Rejected From TV For Being Too ‘Racy’

Khloe Kardashian recently did an ad for Good American, her clothing brand, and she took her top off for it. Apparently, it was too racy for TV. Anyone who follows Khloe Kardashian on Instagram knows that she recently posted a topless video of herself. The former Keeping up with the Kardashian star was rolling around in simply a pair of jeans. She held a top/her arm over her chest so that she didn’t actually show anything “bad.”
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Marie Osmond thinks the time is right for cosmetic surgery

Singer Marie Osmond is not ruling out the possibility of getting plastic surgery now she is in her 60s. The 61-year-old singer has been trying to stave off the ageing process with non-invasive techniques, passed on to her by American sitcom queen Lucille Ball, but now she is in her 60s Marie thinks it could be time to take the plunge and go under the knife to stay looking her best.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy