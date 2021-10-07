Binance’s Commitment to Responsible Trading and Combating Distrust

The U.S. and China are still far apart on economic and trade questions, with recent statements from both sides showing just how big that gap remains. China’s ambassador to Washington said over the weekend that Beijing wants the U.S. to stop restrictions and sanctions against its companies, outlining some of the Asian nation’s demands for future talks. That was in response to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s comments before her call with Vice Premier Liu He, in which the U.S. raised concerns about China’s state-led support for businesses.

