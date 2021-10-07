CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binance’s Commitment to Responsible Trading and Combating Distrust

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has come to our attention that a very small number of individuals are discussing on social channels ways to create distrust and demand settlement offers from Binance. These include spreading fake news, scam messages and even potentially fraudulent and defamatory materials. So, we would like to remind the community to stay alert and exercise care. Where required, we will take appropriate actions to protect our interests and reputation.

