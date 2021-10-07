CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“The Harder They Fall” Cast And Crew Looked Mighty Fine At London Film Festival Premiere With A Cameo From The QUEEN

By thatsmybiz
Bossip
Bossip
 5 days ago

Queen Bey of course.

While Beyoncé did not walk the red carpet for the world premiere of “The Harder They Fall” with her husband, Jay-Z, who produced the film, Bey did share shots in her stunning gown, presumably from the afterparty.

We can only imagine Bey didn’t want to distract from hubby Hov’s big moment — or outshine the rest of the stellar cast, which includes some of our favorites — Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors and Regina King.

Speaking of the Elbas — they looked incredible on the carpet together.

Idris’ wife is a beauty queen, but his daughter Ihsan really ate last night!

STUNNING!

This shot is hilarious to us though. How do you think Ihsan would caption this photo?

Hit the flip for more gems from the event.

