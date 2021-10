Denton County attorney and longtime Republican leader Richard Hayes on Thursday announced his candidacy for the new Texas House District 57. HD 57 is being created this year by the Texas Legislature in response to population growth in the county. HD 57 will encompass a band of Denton County stretching from Ponder in the west to Oak Point and Little Elm in the east and will include the southernmost part of Denton, northern part of Argyle, northern part of Highland Village, as well as Shady Shores, Lake Dallas and Hickory Creek.

