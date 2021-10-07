CRN-I Article Points to the Necessity of Nutrition for Healthy Aging

September is “Healthy Aging Month,” and it comes at an appropriate time of the year because many of us are keen to step-up our health and fitness routines after an indulgent post-lockdown summer. That said, it is important to approach your newfound motivation for getting in shape with a knowledge of where your body is currently at, and how you can achieve gains through smart training and nutrition that works for you, at any age. Let’s face it, we will all get older. It’s a natural part of life, but research shows that regular exercise is great for many of the processes that keep us fit and strong. People who have exercised all their lives have more immunity, muscle mass, and healthier cholesterol levels than their non-exercising, younger, counterparts.

