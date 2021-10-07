CRN-I Article Points to the Necessity of Nutrition for Healthy Aging
The Council for Responsible Nutrition-International has published an article in the European Journal of Nutrition, covering the necessity of proper nutrition for a long, healthy life, and discusses specific nutrients that have major potential. The information comes from CRN-I’s 11th Scientific Symposium, the purpose of which is to bring current scientific thoughts on nutrition to an audience largely made up of delegates to the annual Codex Alimentarius committee on Nutrition and Foods for Special Dietary Uses.wholefoodsmagazine.com
Comments / 0