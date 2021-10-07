CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nutrition

CRN-I Article Points to the Necessity of Nutrition for Healthy Aging

By Julia Peterman
wholefoodsmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Council for Responsible Nutrition-International has published an article in the European Journal of Nutrition, covering the necessity of proper nutrition for a long, healthy life, and discusses specific nutrients that have major potential. The information comes from CRN-I’s 11th Scientific Symposium, the purpose of which is to bring current scientific thoughts on nutrition to an audience largely made up of delegates to the annual Codex Alimentarius committee on Nutrition and Foods for Special Dietary Uses.

wholefoodsmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Fatty Fish May Aid Migraine Sufferers

Fatty fish may help migraine sufferers, particularly when it replaces linolenic acid. That’s the finding from a team of researchers with the National Institute on Aging (NIA), the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC). A press release explains...
NUTRITION
fox4now.com

Healthy Aging Month

That statistic comes from the CDC, which also reports that an additional 1 in 5 people over 65 have untreated tooth decay, indicating that they might expect a visit from the Tooth Fairy soon, too. Here’s what dentists want people to know: these conditions – which increase in likelihood as we get older - are largely preventable, and the time to start healthy oral habits is NOW, no matter your age.
HEALTH
smobserved.com

The Secrets to Healthy Aging are Not So Secret

WASHINGTON, DC, Oct 1 -- It's not easy growing old. However, if you want to live to a ripe old age you have to work at it; you have to make a promise to yourself to take care of your mental health as well as your physical health. Advertisement"The ability...
HEALTH
Duluth News Tribune

Nutrition: How healthy diet may help us get through pandemic

I’m seeing more reports about how nutrition may help us fight against COVID-19. No one is saying we can totally avoid the disease or cure it if we eat right. But the case for improving our diets to get through this pandemic is certainly strong. Our immune system, after all,...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crn#Ageing#Codex Alimentarius
Muscle And Fitness

Stay Healthy at Any Age With This Decade-By-Decade Approach

September is “Healthy Aging Month,” and it comes at an appropriate time of the year because many of us are keen to step-up our health and fitness routines after an indulgent post-lockdown summer. That said, it is important to approach your newfound motivation for getting in shape with a knowledge of where your body is currently at, and how you can achieve gains through smart training and nutrition that works for you, at any age. Let’s face it, we will all get older. It’s a natural part of life, but research shows that regular exercise is great for many of the processes that keep us fit and strong. People who have exercised all their lives have more immunity, muscle mass, and healthier cholesterol levels than their non-exercising, younger, counterparts.
FITNESS
wholefoodsmagazine.com

#NaturallyInformed: Keynote Points to Diet As Top Healthy Aging Factor

The #NaturallyInformed event Healthy Aging: Mastering the Market opened not with a lecture, but with a conversation—playing right into one of the top points made by David Katz, M.D., MPH, FACPM, FACP, CEO of DietID, President of True Health Initiative, and health journalist. Dr. Katz had a fireside chat with...
DIETS
Thrive Global

Nutrition Tips That Will Help You Live A Healthy Life!

The land of nutrition awaits you! There are many different products under the “nutrition” umbrella, including food products, dietary supplements, and diet plans. Since nutrition is so individualized, finding what benefits you can seem a daunting task. Follow these tips to be more successful. Ideal fitness starts with ideal nutrition....
NUTRITION
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Research Suggests Gut-Based Approach to Healthy Cognitive Aging

Ireland—Research from APC Microbiome Ireland at University College Cork (UCC) has put forth a novel approach to reverse aspects of age-related deterioration in the brain and cognitive function via gut microbes, according to a press release. This latest study was performed on mice. Researchers showed that by transplanting microbes from...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Longevity
koamnewsnow.com

Happy Joints and Healthy Heart: 9 Low-Impact Cardio Exercises for Active Aging

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content. As we get older, staying active can feel like it comes with a price—muscle...
WORKOUTS
inquirer.com

She’s learned firsthand how long-term exercise holds the key to healthy aging

I have always been pretty much a failure at anything athletic. I typically was among the last chosen for any sports team. I didn’t learn to ride a bike until I was 11. In college I was required to take four semesters of physical education; I tried skiing and bowling and would have flunked both had I not aced the written exams. I quit tennis after 10 lessons because I couldn’t master eye-hand coordination.
YOGA
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Energy, Immune, and Stress Multivitamins

MegaFood has added three new products to their multivitamin line: Multivitamin for Daily Energy, Multivitamin for Daily Immune Support, and Multivitamin for Daily Stress Relief. The new Multivitamins include 100% or more of the recommended daily value of 19 essential nutrients per serving and include specific ingredients with secondary benefits to support the daily needs and optimal health and wellness of adults. All three products are Non-GMO Project Verified, certified glyphosate residue-free, vegetarian, gluten-free, and made without dairy and soy.
NUTRITION
MindBodyGreen

I'm A PCOS-Focused Dietitian: These are My Go-To Nutrition Tips

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When it comes to commonly misunderstood or invisible illnesses, such as PCOS, determining how to manage it can be difficult. That's because there are plenty of misconceptions about the best (and the worst) ways to keep PCOS symptoms from flaring—many of which are related to diet.
FITNESS
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Study Points to Use of Krill Oil in Obesity-Related Inflammation

Krill oil may be useful for reducing liver and fat tissue inflammation related to obesity, according to a new study led by The Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) in partnership with Aker BioMarine. The study was run within the public-private partnership ProLiver, a collaboration project made possible by...
HEALTH
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Energy and Brain Health

Quicksilver Scientific has introduced NanoFuel, a nanoemulsion product intended to help energize without the jitters that come from traditional stimulants. The product contains three different types of ginseng, Epimedium sagittatum extract, Bacopa monnieri extract, breviscapus extract, DMAE, GPC, phospholipids, tea leaf-derived caffeine, guarana, theacrine, cinnamon bark oil, clove bud oil and ginger.
HEALTH
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Role of bile acids and gut bacteria in healthy ageing of centenarians

A study in humans indicates that certain bile acids that are produced by bacteria and commonly found in people over 100 boost gut health and protect against infection. These findings shed light on the contributors to healthy ageing. Bipin Rimal 0 &. Bipin Rimal. Bipin Rimal is in the Department...
SCIENCE
abc12.com

Wellness Wednesday: Simply Nutrition serves up healthy drinks

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Simply Nutrition serves a variety of beverages packed with healthy vitamins and minerals. The local smoothie and juice bar is serving more than just healthy shakes. They are active supporters of the community. The shop is located at 3426 Beecher Road in Flint. Hours of operation...
FLINT, MI
belmarrahealth.com

Popular Drink Choices That Can Contribute to Inflammation

Inflammation can be good for your body, but a lot of the time it isn’t. If you get injured or infected, inflammation can be a friend. It’s a sign of your body repairing itself. But you really only want that response when you need it. Chronic inflammation happens when your...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy