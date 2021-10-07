Volunteers from Antero Resources, company vendors restore park in Pine Grove, West Virginia
PINE GROVE, W.Va. (WV News) — A group of volunteers from Antero Resources and company vendors worked recently to restore the Bill Earley Park in Pine Grove. The park was in severely hazardous disrepair, including exposed and improper electrical wiring, and had lacked electricity for 17 years. The restoration effort addressed those issues and also included an updated basketball court, softball fields, playground and pavilion.www.wvnews.com
