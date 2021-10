Attorneys for the City of Bloomington have rejected a settlement request for 10 homeowners who experienced damage from summer flooding and sewer backups. “While the city does empathize with your clients' claims, it nevertheless must stand by its previous determination of liability and deny these claims,” wrote attorney Quinn Johnston in a letter dated Oct. 5 to Bloomington attorney Will Mahrt. Johnston cited the Act of God defense and government tort immunity as reasons the city cannot be held liable for any damages.

