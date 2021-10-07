W. Wildwood Creates Borough Administrator Position
WEST WILDWOOD - At their Oct. 1 meeting, West Wildwood Commissioners adopted an ordinance creating the borough administrator position. The lack of such a position was one of the arguments presented by the borough when it appeared before the state’s Local Finance Board to gain approval of a judgment bond. The bond was intended to free the borough from the annual budget burden created by a $1.7 million judgment in a suit brought by Borough Police Chief Jacquelyn Ferentz.www.capemaycountyherald.com
