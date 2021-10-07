8 Bay Area counties, Berkeley to ditch indoor mask mandates if certain criteria met

Indoor mask mandates across the Bay Area are coming down, some in a matter of days.

Health officers from San Francisco , Alameda , Contra Costa , Marin , Napa , San Mateo , Santa Clara and Sonoma counties – plus the City of Berkeley – announced on Thursday a relaxing of mask rules, a move not unexpected as transmission rates of COVID-19 slow across the Bay Area.

New case rates and hospitalizations were among the criteria used to make the decision.

"I'm excited that we're once again at a place where we can begin easing the mask requirements, which is the direct result of the fact that we have one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, our cases have fallen, and our residents have done their part to keep themselves and those around them safe," San Francisco Mayor London Breed said in a news release .

Indoor mask requirements in public places will ease when the following items occur: If the counties and Berkeley remain in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control an Prevention's "moderate" COVID-19 transmission category, hospitalizations are "low and stable," and either full vaccination rates in each jurisdiction hit 80% or "eight weeks have passed since a COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for emergency use...for kids 5-11."

Fully vaccinated applies to anyone who's gotten two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In San Francisco, mandates already have a date for coming down: Places like "offices, gyms and certain other settings with 100% vaccination" can ditch indoor mask requirements on Oct. 15. Other jurisdictions have yet to clarify a specific date, however, some counties and Berkeley have already met the vaccination requirement as laid out in Thursday's announcement.

Santa Clara County isn't too far behind, at currently about 72% of the population fully vaccinated.

The latest indoor mask mandate was issued on Aug. 3 for many of the impacted areas.

"But with regional data showing that the surge is now receding, and with the Bay Area one of the most vaccinated regions in the country, the Bay Area health officers agree it is time to plan for a transition," an announcement said. Businesses, non-profits, churches and other places with public indoor spaces are still allowed to enforce their own, separate mask requirements.

Importantly, California's masking rules for schools K-12 are not affected by Thursday's announcement. The state also requires indoor masking for everyone, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, in healthcare facilities, public transit and adult and senior care facilities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.