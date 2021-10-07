CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Early morning fire decimates beloved Antioch bar

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0owQsO_0cKE2bGj00
Contra Costa Fire responded to a fire in a commercial building in Antioch at 4:48 a.m. Thursday morning. Photo credit Contra Costa Fire Twitter

Antioch’s ABC Rendezvous Bar burned to a crisp early Thursday morning after a fire razed the local favorite.

The bar was a popular neighborhood spot on Walter Way in Antioch, according to reporting by KPIX.

Contra Costa Fire received a call about the fire at approximately 4:48 a.m and dispatched crews to try to save the commercial building.

Flames and smoke choked the entrance to the building, which housed the bar among other businesses.

The fire’s magnitude led to a second alarm being called in at 5:12 a.m. Firefighters had no choice but to attack the blaze from vantage points outside the building.

Crews were able to get the fire under control at 7:25 a.m., with clean-up of smoldering hot spots left to take care of.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

