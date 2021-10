Language arts at Hunt Elementary in San Bernardino on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A school in one of Minnesota’s largest districts is asking its families to help fill its desperate need for substitute teachers.

Lisa Carlson, the principal of Woodland Elementary School in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan district, left a voicemail last week for her hundreds of students’ parents.

Read more