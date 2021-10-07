CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Old St. Pete Police HQ redevelopment receives final approval

By Breanne Williams
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The site plan for the long-awaited development on Central Avenue was approved Wednesday afternoon, paving the way for the demolition of the old St. Pete Police Department headquarters.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
983thecoast.com

St. Joseph City Commission Approves Tentative Police Contract

A new tentative contract for police has been approved by the St. Joseph City Commission. The body was told during a Monday meeting the three-year contract covers 16 officers in the bargaining unit. City Manager John Hodgson told us the contract includes some changes to make the department more attractive to possible hires.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Times-Union Newspaper

Paused Demolition On Buffalo St. Raises Questions At Redevelopment Meeting

Demolition of the former Indiana American Water Co. at the intersection of Canal and North Buffalo streets in Warsaw seems to have stopped at about 95% completed. There’s a fence around the property, but no bulldozers, cranes or other demolition equipment sitting on the property as of Monday. The demolition started in June but has not been active for some time.
WARSAW, IN
roselawgroupreporter.com

Old Town restaurant redevelopment includes murals, ‘tequila sculptures’

Plans have been filed in Scottsdale for redevelopment of an Old Town site for a new restaurant and three-story commercial building. Equity Partners LLC (Shawn Yari) owns the 0.37-acre property at 7343 East Camelback Road. The property is home to an older commercial building. The redevelopment is called the Fiesta...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
stpetecatalyst.com

City of St. Pete approves millage rate, budget for 2022

October 4, 2021 - Last week, the St. Pete City Council approved a $711.216 million budget for the fiscal year 2022. The budget includes a 7.86% city-wide increase in property values. The fiscal year general fund revenue budget is $307.757 million. The approved millage rate is 6.65% for the fiscal year 2022.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Central Avenue#Site Plan
residentnews.net

City Council Approves Laura Street Trio Redevelopment

After decades of neglect and several false starts, The Laura Street Trio is a step closer to being revitalized. The Jacksonville City Council has approved a $24.7 million incentive package with SouthEast Development Group LLC to renovate the Florida Bank Building, the Florida Life Building and the Bisbee Building into a 145-room Marriott Autograph Hotel along with ground-floor retail, a restaurant, a lounge and a specialty food store.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bay News 9

St. Pete nixes restaurant seating in parking spaces

ST. PETERSBURG — The City of St. Pete will no longer allow restaurants to keep tables in parking spaces, effective October 18. Businesses were informed last week that the program would end mid-October. Bandit Coffee on Central Avenue started a change.org petition in an effort to get the city to...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
BBC

Dovercourt: Plans approved for redevelopment of garage

Proposals to transform a derelict site of a former hotel and garage into a new public space have been agreed. Tendring District Council has approved plans to turn the former Starlings garage and Queens Head Hotel site in Dovercourt into a 51-space car park, public toilets and events space. It...
POLITICS
Monroe Evening News

WORK IN PROGRESS / City says former La-Z-Boy HQ site redevelopment still on track

There has not been an abundance of work occurring at the site of the former La-Z-Boy World Headquarters since the building itself was razed in the summer of 2020. Nevertheless, City of Monroe officials say that work continues behind the scenes to eventually transform the now-vacant, 26-acre property along N. Telegraph Rd. into a mixed-use development.
MONROE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
newjerseyhills.com

Finally, Mendham Township breaks ground for new police HQ

MENDHAM TWP. – It took decades, but township police are finally on their way to having a new headquarters after officials donned hard hats and put ceremonial shovels in the ground on Tuesday. The new building, bearing architectural touches befitting the Brookside historic district, will be built at 4 West...
MENDHAM, NJ
stpetecatalyst.com

City, FDOT identify large road projects in downtown St. Pete

September 30, 2021 - Forward Pinellas, the City of St. Petersburg and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) have identified potential road projects that will improve connectivity and safety in downtown St. Petersburg. The identified projects include:. Interstate I-175 or I-375 modification, redesign or removal to enhance connectivity throughout downtown...
TRAFFIC
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pretty tower, ugly deal, critics say of plan to build condo on public land at Florida beach

They came with blowhorns and plenty of moxie, ready to blast the news that Hollywood doesn’t need another 30-story luxury condo tower on the beach — especially one built on taxpayer-owned land. Close to 100 residents, many waving “No Private Condo” signs, gathered Sunday morning at the beachfront site where the tower would be built if city commissioners sign off on the controversial deal. In ...
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

County seeks additional funds for new St. Pete innovation center

Pinellas County is seeking an additional $3.8 million to help fund a portion of the new 45,000-square-foot innovation center incubator in St. Pete. The Tampa Bay Innovation Center, which will be renamed ARK Innovation Center, will be the first in Pinellas County purposely constructed to focus on entrepreneurs. It will be located on 2.5 acres donated by the City of St. Petersburg at 4th Street and 11th Avenue South in the Innovation District.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
CBS Chicago

West Garfield Park Celebrates Groundbreaking On New Affordable Housing Project, C.A.R.E. Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) — Community leaders gathered in West Garfield Park on Saturday at the groundbreaking for a new affordable housing building expected to open next year. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reports the pandemic appears to have only increased the demand for affordable housing. A church leader said, by sometime next year, a vacant lot in West Garfield Park will be home to a brand new affordable housing project called C.A.R.E. Manor. And when you talk about demand for affordable housing in Chicago right now, construction hasn’t even begun on the 43-unit building, and there is already a growing waitlist. “We’ve been working, and...
CHICAGO, IL
villages-news.com

Squatters reportedly living in abandoned home in The Villages

Squatters are reportedly living in an abandoned home in The Villages. Residents of the Village of Summerhill spoke out about the problem Friday morning before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors. The squatters are living at 718 Santa Fe St. The property owners are deceased. The home is...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/tampabay

Comments / 0

Community Policy