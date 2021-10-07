Old St. Pete Police HQ redevelopment receives final approval

CHICAGO (CBS) — Community leaders gathered in West Garfield Park on Saturday at the groundbreaking for a new affordable housing building expected to open next year.
CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek reports the pandemic appears to have only increased the demand for affordable housing.
A church leader said, by sometime next year, a vacant lot in West Garfield Park will be home to a brand new affordable housing project called C.A.R.E. Manor. And when you talk about demand for affordable housing in Chicago right now, construction hasn’t even begun on the 43-unit building, and there is already a growing waitlist.
“We’ve been working, and...
