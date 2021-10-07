East Cobb Food Scores: Willie Jewell’s; Vespucci’s; Fresh Squeezed; more
By Wendy Parker
eastcobbnews.com
5 days ago
The following food scores for the week of Oct. 4 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Bells Ferry Elementary School. 2600 Bells Ferry Road. Fresh Squeezed Juice Bar. 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Suite 445. McDonald’s.
Athens’ first cookie dough café opened in 2019, when Mike and Jennifer Dollander decided we might all just need a little more sweetness in our lives. A second Alumni Cookie Dough followed, opening later in 2019, and franchising for the brand started in 2020. So it’s been a busy few years for the cookie-loving business.
The following food scores for the week of Sept. 27 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Chick-fil-A 1201 Johnson Ferry Road. Clean Juice. 1205 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 124. Jamba Juice. 4101 Roswell Road, Suite...
The former Graveyard Tavern space in East Atlanta Village is undergoing a transformation. In a couple of months, the 6,000-square-foot building will become a mini food hall with six stalls, a stage, and live music. Co-owned and managed by Rafael Pereira, who owns Brazilian coffee and cocktail bar Buteco in...
TIFTON — There are some new sweets coming to town, but are they worth a wait? People getting up early to snag fresh yeast doughnuts seem to indicate just that. The doughnuts are the workmanship of the Yodee’s Fresh Doughnuts and More food truck, which parked in the Country Store’s parking lot on Fridays in September. These doughnuts are made on site, and that freshness is drawing in people.
The young staff behind the counter at Bomb Burritto’s & Bowls could not be more energetic and helpful. On our first visit, when we hesitated while reviewing the menu board, a young woman identified us as newbies and called out, “Is this your first visit?”. “Yes,” we replied. “Well, we...
TAUNTON — Tomato & Basil aims to be more than just an ordinary pizzeria — bringing a fresh, gourmet-style restaurant to Taunton. Owner George Mina said the focus is on providing customers with the best quality food possible. Their fan favorite pizza — true to the restaurant's name — is...
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Meet Joseph Realmuto, executive chef of the Honest Man Restaurant Group—Nick & Toni’s, Rowdy Hall, La Fondita, Townline BBQ, Coche Comedor and Honest Catering—get local restaurant news, deals and more from the East End “Food Seen.”. Chef Highlight: Joseph Realmuto, Executive...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Culinary works of art are making their mark on Saturday in the 10th annual South Side Pie Challenge in Hyde Park.
The contestants are amateur bakers, but you’d never know it, and all the good food is for a good cause.
The challenge raises money for the Hyde Park & Kenwood Interfaith Council’s food programs.
One baker said it was such a success on Saturday that they considered an unusual step.
“I think that we are going to go and get more pies. We have a couple of fast bakers, and they’re going to get some more pies, because we didn’t expect this amount of people to come here and enjoy the day. I think it’s also because the day is a beautiful day,” said Nene Lozada, a Hyde Park resident who has participated in the challenge every year since it started.
Another reason to raise a fork: after two virtual events in 2020, Saturday’s event was held in person at Nichols Park.
Pies by the slice were sold to go, so everyone could get in on the fun and stay COVID-safe.
The third location of Alumni Cookie Dough, an Athens-based novelty food shop started in 2019, is opening later this month in East Cobb. Oct. 27 is the opening date at Woodlawn Square (1205 Johnson Ferry Road, between Brazilian Wax Studio and Hollywood Feed) with a grand opening Oct. 30. The...
It has been a year and a half since pandemic shutdowns wreaked havoc on Bay Area restaurants—about a year since the restaurants in Old Oakland, specifically, parkleted up in the hopes that outdoor dining might keep their businesses afloat. It hasn’t been easy, but the neighborhood’s much-vaunted food scene—centered on the Swan’s Market food hall—has largely survived.
ATLANTA - It was just about a year ago that we were celebrating a major milestone with Atlanta’s own Willy Bitter: the 25th anniversary of the day he opened the very first Willy’s Mexicana Grill in Buckhead. And it looks like Bitter’s got big plans for the next 25 years,...
The Red Stick Farmers Market crew continues its recovery from the impacts of Hurricane Ida, but we can still look forward to its fall produce. Shoppers can fill their bags with squash, zucchini, okra, mustard greens, sweet corn, purple hull peas, green onions and malabar spinach. There will also be...
As the pandemic continues through this upcoming holiday season, it’s important to still (safely) celebrate the traditions you can, like spending time with loved ones. To help ease the stress of planning your Thanksgiving feast, Cracker Barrel is rolling out its classic meal options for their guests whether they’ll be enjoying their turkey in-store or at home this year.
The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California’s McDonald’s restaurants are showing their appreciation for teachers and educators with free breakfast all week.
(credit: McDonald’s)
Teachers, administrators, and school staff are all eligible for a free breakfast starting today through the end of the week at participating locations.
To get their free breakfast, a school worker just needs to show valid work identification during breakfast hours between 5 and 11 a.m., and they can choose between an Egg McMuffin, a bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit; or a sausage biscuit. Each meal comes with a medium McCafe hot or cold iced coffee or a medium soda, along with hash browns, all served in a classic Happy Meal box.
The Thank You Meal is limited to one person per day.
McDonald’s is also calling on its fans to share their own stories of an extra special teacher, principal or other educator on social media with the hashtag #ThankYouMeal.
Whataburger representatives traveled to the East Texas Food Bank to present Chief Advancement Officer Donna Spann with a check for $10,331.27 Tuesday. The donation comes after Whataburger’s first-ever systemwide fundraiser benefiting Feeding America. The local gift is part of more than $300,000 that Whataburger customers donated across the restaurant’s 10-state...
The saying "you are what you eat" means so much more to us the older we get, and the more we become concerned about what we put into in our bodies. In my opinion, you should look for keywords like organic, fresh, farm raised, wild caught, pressed, local, and just pretty much anything that helps you avoid buying processed or artificial foods that take up most of the space in the supermarket.
MONTAGUE, MI – At a Montague neighborhood bar, customers will discover a menu packed with creative dishes. Located near the shores of White Lake and down the street from the world’s largest weathervane, Big Cat Daddy Walleye Bar & Grill, 8875 Water St., opened under a new name and ownership in 2019.
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — We at KTVE and KARD are teaming up with Mac’s Fresh Market to provide food for those who don’t have it. Every year, we hold our Homeless Veterans Food Drive and this food is collected, taken to the Wellspring, and then donated to hundreds of people who need it. We […]
FRESH TO DEATH — Victoria’s Harvest Celebration of Fresh Hop Beer. As any fan of craft beer knows, with the arrival of fall comes the annual harvest of the mighty hop. Many BC craft breweries celebrate this time of the season by brewing beers with hops that are as fresh as it gets. Join us in celebrating the annual hop harvest and BC Craft Beer Month with 20+ fresh hop beers from some of BC’s best craft breweries!
Comments / 0