East Cobb Food Scores: Willie Jewell’s; Vespucci’s; Fresh Squeezed; more

CHICAGO (CBS) — Culinary works of art are making their mark on Saturday in the 10th annual South Side Pie Challenge in Hyde Park. The contestants are amateur bakers, but you’d never know it, and all the good food is for a good cause. The challenge raises money for the Hyde Park & Kenwood Interfaith Council’s food programs. One baker said it was such a success on Saturday that they considered an unusual step. “I think that we are going to go and get more pies. We have a couple of fast bakers, and they’re going to get some more pies, because we didn’t expect this amount of people to come here and enjoy the day. I think it’s also because the day is a beautiful day,” said Nene Lozada, a Hyde Park resident who has participated in the challenge every year since it started. Another reason to raise a fork: after two virtual events in 2020, Saturday’s event was held in person at Nichols Park. Pies by the slice were sold to go, so everyone could get in on the fun and stay COVID-safe.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO