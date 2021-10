Some plants crave sunlight and lots of water. Others prefer less sun exposure and a drier lifestyle. Our selection helps you figure out which is which. Time to shed some light on your home’s sunshine conditions: Other than desert cacti and the occasional succulent, few plants tolerate full sun, when rays of light shine directly onto your plant (windows that face south usually get most direct light in Colorado). Lots crave bright, indirect sunlight, which requires pulling the plant back from the window a few feet. Leaves should cast lazy shadows rather than ones with distinct outlines. Certain varieties call for partial sunlight and do best by west or east-facing windows. Finally, a few sprouts want medium light. These growers may skew a touch goth, but their moods will improve considerably if you situate them near a porthole on the north.

