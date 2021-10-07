CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. Looks to Continue to Trade Above its Annual-High Share Price Today

By InvestorBrandNetwork
 5 days ago
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) traded today at a new 52-week high of $60.87. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 304,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.1 million shares. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. operates in the United States leisure industry. Its core...

