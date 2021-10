The weather certainly recieved the memo that autumn has now arrived, with temperatures falling sharply over the past week. Heating systems across the land have been heard kick-starting for the first time in months, as the season of outdoor events comes to a close. It's finally time to start moving back indoors, or under some form of shelter from the forthcoming rain, to experience some of the best lifestyle events and attractions ur four nations have to offer. And good news! There's plenty to go at!

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO