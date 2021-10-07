DWU to host Learn & Earn information night in Pierre
PIERRE – Dakota Wesleyan University will host two upcoming information events for Pierre area residents to learn more about the unique Learn & Earn program. Prospective students and their families are invited to the Capital City Campus at 925 E. Sioux Ave. to meet with DWU representatives on Monday, Oct. 18 or Monday, Nov. 8. The sessions, styled as drop-in open houses, will be held between 5 and 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Those planning to attend are asked to register at www.dwu.edu/pierre_events.www.dwu.edu
Comments / 0