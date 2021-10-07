Watch now: The Weekly Fishing Report, Episode 14: Frog Fishin'
Idaho Fish and Game personnel began interviewing steelhead anglers along the upper Salmon River on Friday, October 1. Angler effort over the weekend was low, and no anglers interviewed reported catching a steelhead. Angler effort and catch rates are estimated to pick up over the next couple of weeks as more steelhead arrive.
Lake Meredith: FAIR. Water stained; 75 degrees; 49.77 feet low. Walleye are still skinny but as the water temperature drops closer to 70-degrees they strap on the feeding bag. Largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, white bass, and catfish are being caught all day. Seek out points and deep humps for a few more weeks until the water temperature drops. Best baits will be minnows and shad, then crawlers and artificials.
Happy fall pattern! It’s the time of the year when the heat finally starts to give way to cool morning breezes and the fish chew all day long. Despite heavy rainfall over the past few months, the fishing has been fantastic. The water in most parts of the bay is quite dirty but the trout and redfish have been thick and willing to eat all sorts of artificial lures. Of course, topwater lures are always a fan favorite and who doesn't get turned on by redfish chasing down a plug or explosive speckled trout surface strikes? Just the thought of it makes me want to hit the water right now! On high tides, look for redfish to be laying up or cruising along the shoreline and in flooded reed beds, tidal creeks and throughout the shallows. As the tide drops out I begin looking for redfish in holes on the flats as well as docks and other medium-depth structures.
This week we continue the tutorials on how to read your fish finder, with breaking down what constitutes wide, narrow, and dual transducer coverage. The photo above will explain a lot. The beam from your fish finder starts off narrow and widens at deeper depths. This means a fish just under the front of your boat may not show up […]
On the south end… A really good week of fall walleye fishing. Big numbers of fish being caught. It should only improve as water temps get cooler. This fall has been unseasonably warm. Big numbers of walleyes and saugers are set up along the south shore and anglers are catching a lot of fish.
Capt. Mike Manning (727) 243-8918: Capt. Mike says the water is cooling down and the fish are turning on. Look for snook inside creeks when the water is up. Redfish are working rocky points and mangroves. Capt. Mike’s nephew reported an excellent day working snook in creeks at Westport and Salt Springs just north of the Cotee River. He also made a trip to the shallow rocks northwest of Hudson, and fishing the 10- to 12-foot depths took a limit of gag grouper on plugs and live pinfish in about 90 minutes. In an interesting phenomenon well after the tarpon season usually ends in Boca Grande, anglers and captains fishing Charlotte Harbor are experiencing some of the best tarpon fishing of the year. Some are jumping up to 18 fish in a morning. Anglers who want a late-season tarpon don’t have to travel so far, however, as Tampa Bay has plenty, with fish being taken under some of the Bay bridges as well as around the Courtney Campbell Causeway at the top of the Bay.
The tuna bite off Rockaway and Ambrose Ridge slowed down considerably compared to the last few weeks. The fleet of 200-plus boats diminished to a few dozen on Monday and Tuesday, suffice to say we were the only restaurant in town when we hooked up. Harry and Bill from Buffalo, New York landed a beauty aboard the Karen Ann. Live bunker was the bait on a drifted flatline, good job boys. Hopefully, the fishing will rebound on the upside of the next full moon barring no unusual weather.
Canyon Ferry: Walleye fishing is fair with a few anglers having success while trolling bottom bouncers or Slow Death rigs from Goose Bay to Avalanche and in Hellgate Bay in 20 to 40 feet of water. Boat anglers are finding some rainbows as well, especially from mid-reservoir to the dam...
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. — While most places in the region have recovered quickly from that tempest of rain and wind that surged through these parts last week, the healing is taking a bit longer on Lake St. Clair, that 430 square mile offspring of the Great Lakes that is shared by Ontario and Michigan.
Northwest Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released their weekly fishing report for northwest Iowa. This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
Capt. Mike Manning (727) 243-8918: Capt. Mike has been doing very well fishing the shallow-water gags west of Aripeka. His anglers have been throwing large diving plugs over hard bottom in 9 to 12 feet of water. His most recent trip produced 16 fish, with a dozen being keeper-sized fish. All were released. The same trip produced 10 Spanish mackerel, which were grabbing the large grouper plugs. Inshore, there are plenty of reds working the Pasco shorelines over rocks and oyster beds, but creek mouths have been particularly productive. Live sardines are working best. Over the past week, some larger trout have moved in and are mixing with the reds around the creeks. Fish 18 to 22 inches were taken by his anglers while going for redfish.
Pictured here is Gary Rich with a 350-pound swordfish that we caught earlier this week aboard our charter boat “Lisa B.” The meat is from a pumpkin sword, which as you can see from the picture is bright orange. Only about five percent of the fish we catch have orange...
Capt. Mike Vickers (hammockbaitandtackle.com) started his weekly report with some sound advice on ... mullet!. "Feast or famine? With the mullet run it can be both, it just depends on what side of the line you are on," he said. "The fish are stuffing themselves on mullet while fishermen are watching with slack lines. Increase your chances of feasting by being as versatile and natural as you can be ... have several rods ready to match what you are seeing on the water."
The temporary closure on snook, reds and trout for waters south of the Anclote River has been lifted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The closure between July 16 and Oct. 11 was to allow fish to recover from red tide. Guide bites. Capt. Mike Manning (727) 243-8918:...
Ontonagon: Anglers were fishing in shallow waters while trolling for salmon with spoons but after a while deeper water was sought. Productivity for lake trout was good with near limits coming in while trolling spoons between 100 and 150 feet of water. Black River Harbor: Anglers were fishing shallow waters...
BARNET, Vt. (WCAX) - Have you ever heard the expression “fish grow on trees”? It’s the phrase behind work biologists are doing in Vermont streams. “Strategic wood addition is the process in which we strategically add large woody material in the form of whole trees to streams in order to improve fish habitat and stream functions,” said Jud Kratzer, a fisheries biologist with Vermont Fish and Wildlife.
