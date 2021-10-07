Watch now: The Weekly Fishing Report, Episode 14: Frog Fishin'

Happy fall pattern! It’s the time of the year when the heat finally starts to give way to cool morning breezes and the fish chew all day long. Despite heavy rainfall over the past few months, the fishing has been fantastic. The water in most parts of the bay is quite dirty but the trout and redfish have been thick and willing to eat all sorts of artificial lures. Of course, topwater lures are always a fan favorite and who doesn't get turned on by redfish chasing down a plug or explosive speckled trout surface strikes? Just the thought of it makes me want to hit the water right now! On high tides, look for redfish to be laying up or cruising along the shoreline and in flooded reed beds, tidal creeks and throughout the shallows. As the tide drops out I begin looking for redfish in holes on the flats as well as docks and other medium-depth structures.

