CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer Files Paperwork With FDA To Approve Vaccines For Kids 5-11

By Gina Cook
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PfizerBioNTech Food and Drug Administration (FDA) FYI, Pfizer and BioNTech requested the expanded use of their vaccine for adolescents 12-15 on April 9 and it was authorized by the FDA on May 10. If the FDA clears the COVID-19 child doses for emergency authorization, the timetable will more than likely be about the same for the 5-11 age group. Once the advisory group wraps up its review, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will comb through the youth trials and make a final decision. Experts say if the FDA and CDC move fast enough, the vaccine for youngsters could be available by or before November.

wblk.com

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WOWK 13 News

FDA to begin evaluating booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines

On Thursday and Friday, the Food and Drug Administration convenes its independent advisers for the first stage in the process of deciding whether extra doses of the two vaccines should be dispensed and, if so, who should get them and when. The final go-ahead is not expected for at least another week.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Fyi#Biontech
FOX40

FDA authorizes first e-cigarettes, cites benefit for smokers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Health officials on Tuesday authorized the first electronic cigarettes in the U.S., saying the R.J. Reynolds vaping products can benefit adult smokers. The Food and Drug Administration said data submitted by the company showed its Vuse e-cigarettes helped smokers either quit or significantly reduce their use of cigarettes, the leading preventable cause […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sentinel

Health alert for the drug Losartan

The National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance (Invima) has declared the health alert on health for a medicine , the Losartan . This is a drug used to treat high blood pressure , also known as hypertension or high blood pressure . In fact, it has been the importer...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Knowridge Science Report

This drug duo may treat kidney failure, study finds

In a new study from the Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, researchers found that melatonin strongly reduces kidney failure in people being treated with the antibiotic vancomycin. They examined 303 hospital patients being treated with vancomycin and found that 101 who also received melatonin had a 63 percent decrease...
SCIENCE
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

OSHA acting head gives update on emergency temporary standard on COVID-19 vaccination, testing

Washington — OSHA is working “expeditiously” on an emergency temporary standard on COVID-19 vaccination and testing, acting agency administrator Jim Frederick said during an Oct. 7 webinar hosted by the National Safety Council. Frederick didn’t provide a time frame for when the ETS might be issued. “We’re considering the scope...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy