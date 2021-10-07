Pfizer Files Paperwork With FDA To Approve Vaccines For Kids 5-11
PfizerBioNTech Food and Drug Administration (FDA) FYI, Pfizer and BioNTech requested the expanded use of their vaccine for adolescents 12-15 on April 9 and it was authorized by the FDA on May 10. If the FDA clears the COVID-19 child doses for emergency authorization, the timetable will more than likely be about the same for the 5-11 age group. Once the advisory group wraps up its review, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will comb through the youth trials and make a final decision. Experts say if the FDA and CDC move fast enough, the vaccine for youngsters could be available by or before November.wblk.com
