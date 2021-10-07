CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise! Keshia Knight Pulliam Weds In A Glamorous, Outdoor Ceremony

By Marie Deborah Smith
Keshia married fellow actor and co-star Brad James in a glamorous, outdoor ceremony at their home. In December 2020, the pair officially announced their engagement after falling in love while filming Lifetime’s modern re-telling of Jane Austen’s iconic novel Pride and Prejudice in 2019. At the helm of both celebrations was Scoobie West & Company who gave the actors their gorgeous, dream wedding.

Hello Magazine

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett celebrate wonderful news involving daughter Willow

Will Smith and his longtime wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, must be over the moon after receiving incredible news about their youngest daughter, Willow. Hollywood's power duo had a proud parent moment after the 20-year-old made it onto Times 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list. Jada, her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris,...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Looks Like Pop Royalty in This Candid New Pic From a Vogue Party

Paris is without question the ideal city for memorable fashion looks and trying new trends. The Fashion Capital of the World is home to designer shops, boutiques galore, and of course several fashion shows and celebrations throughout the year. At the recent 100 years of Vogue Paris Celebration, Michael Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Paris Jackson, was spotted looking like total pop star royalty in her gorgeous garb, and we loved every bit of it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thefocus.news

Marvin Winan is engaged but who is fiancée Deneen Carter?

News that Marvin Winan got engaged hit social media on 7 October 2021 and now everyone is curious about who his lucky fiancée is. Marvin Winans, pastor and member of gospel quartet The Winans, announced he had got engaged while speaking at his Detroit church, The Perfecting Church. Although he...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Mashed

The Tragic Truth About Antonia Lofaso's Partner, Heavy D

Antonia Lofaso has quite the résumé. She's not only built an empire as a celebrity chef, restauranter, and caterer, she's also appeared on various network TV shows and even written a cookbook (via Lofaso's website). She's certainly made a name for herself and made it clear she knows how to run a business. But there's perhaps one title Lofaso takes most seriously: Mom. Lofaso is the single mother of daughter Xea Myers following the death of her partner, musical artist Heavy D, also known as Dwight Arrington Myers (via Famous Chefs). Heavy D's star-studded career included his status as frontman of the group Heavy D and the Boyz in the '90s and was also featured on other performer's songs, such as Michael Jackson's "Jam" (via ABC News).
RELATIONSHIPS
Ok Magazine

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Confirms She's Dating 20-Year-Old Dralin Carswell

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson has confirmed recent reports that she is dating a 20-year-old. The 16-year-old shared a photo with Dralin Carswell via Instagram on Monday, September 27. In the shot, the two rocked matching t-shirts featuring mummies emblazoned with the phrase, “That’s How I Roll”. The pair — who are holding hands — appear to be at a Halloween-themed event.
CELEBRITIES
