Surprise! Keshia Knight Pulliam Weds In A Glamorous, Outdoor Ceremony
Keshia married fellow actor and co-star Brad James in a glamorous, outdoor ceremony at their home. In December 2020, the pair officially announced their engagement after falling in love while filming Lifetime’s modern re-telling of Jane Austen’s iconic novel Pride and Prejudice in 2019. At the helm of both celebrations was Scoobie West & Company who gave the actors their gorgeous, dream wedding.www.munaluchibridal.com
