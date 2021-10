For the past few years, developer Supermassive Games has worked on The Dark Pictures Anthology, a series of horror games that focus on branching story paths. The first of these games, titled Man of Medan, came out in 2019, and the follow-up, dubbed Little Hope, dropped last year. In about two weeks, fans of the series can finally get their hands on House of Ashes, the third game in the series, and see how it compares to the previous installments. For those who want to learn more about House of Ashes ahead of its release, Bandai Namco uploaded a character trailer that introduces the game’s main cast.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO