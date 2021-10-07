5 alternative energy sources to speed our transition away from fossil fuels

Fossil fuel pollution and climate disasters are already disrupting millions of lives. We deserve a world beyond fossil fuels: a world in which workers’ rights, community health, and our shared climate come before corporate profits. That’s why we are coming together to ensure Biden becomes the climate president he promised to be before attending the global climate talks this November. Indigenous people, pipeline fighters, water protectors, young people, scientists, faith leaders, and more are saying enough is enough: it's time to finally place people over fossil fuels. This October, thousands of people will come to DC to demand that President Biden end the fossil fuel era. He must stop approving fossil fuel projects and declare a climate emergency right now, ahead of the United Nations climate summit in November. We will take action over 5 days to highlight the damage done by fossil fuels, the climate impacts we are already facing, and the need for real solutions rooted in justice. More information and registration here.

