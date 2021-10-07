CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Experts warn Joe Biden supplying nuclear submarines to Australia threatens US security

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05VzVE_0cKDtwUb00
The prime minister Scott Morrison (left) meets with US president Joe Biden. There are concerns the Aukus deal between Australia, the US and the UK could embolden hostile nations to seek out highly enriched uranium.

There is growing pressure on the new Aukus partners to scrap plans to use weapons-grade uranium on submarines.

A group of former US officials and experts has written to the US president, Joe Biden, warning the deal could threaten US national security by encouraging hostile nations to obtain highly enriched uranium (HEU).

At the same time, the former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says if Australia does buy the submarine reactors without a domestic nuclear industry – and therefore the nuclear expertise – it will be “more plug and pray” than “plug and play”.

The former Nato deputy secretary general Rose Gottemoeller has called on Australia to make a new deal with France to use their uranium, which is not weapons grade. That would heal the rift with France and ease nuclear proliferation fears, she said.

In the letter to Biden, the seven signatories called on him to commit to using low-enriched uranium (LEU), which is what the French use in their submarine program.

02:10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KOXwb_0cKDtwUb00
Biden to call Macron amid outrage over Australia's nuclear submarine deal, says White House – video

“The Aukus deal to supply Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines fuelled with weapons-grade uranium could have serious negative impacts on the global nuclear non-proliferation regime and thereby on US national security,” wrote the group, which includes former White House officials.

At the heart of their concern is that if Australia, as a non-nuclear country, gets HEU then other countries would use that example to justify their own acquisition of the material.

Iranian officials intimated to the UN that, like Australia, they might want HEU for naval purposes.

France described Australia’s decision to ditch the $90bn submarine project in favour of the Aukus deal as a “stab in the back”, while Australia has argued that switching to nuclear-propelled submarines is strategically necessary.

There will now be an 18-month process to work out the details of the deal, which has come under heavy criticism.

Turnbull told Guardian Australia that the government should have stuck with the French deal, bought an initial three diesel-electric boats, then switched to their LEU technology.

That would be the “honest and straightforward” course, and would speed up the process because crews would already train in a very similar boat.

“(And) we wouldn’t have double-crossed France and destroyed people’s trust in Australia,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PZexL_0cKDtwUb00
Malcolm Turnbull says nuclear rectors are ‘not like Makita power packs’. Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP

He said one of the reasons Australia had chosen France over Germany and Japan was the possibility of transitioning to nuclear.

Turnbull said it was wrong to think Australia could build and operate a submarine with an HEU reactor without a whole nuclear industry, because you can’t just plug them in like batteries.

“They’re not like Makita power packs,” he said. “It’d be more plug and pray than plug and play.”

The French ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault was recalled to Paris in mid-September because of the “exceptional seriousness” of the decision. He is set to return to Australia soon, to “redefine” the relationship between the two countries and defend France’s interests, according to foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The prime minister, Scott Morrison, said on Thursday that the relationship between Australia and France was “bigger than a contract”.

“So it’s a matter of basically picking up on all the things we were working on and continuing on with them because they’re very significant,” he said. “We look forward to just getting on with that job.”

Gottemoeller said it was possible for Australia to get “the silent, long-running submarines it needs” while still having France as a partner in the Indo-Pacific.

“The irony is that the French have been building and operating submarines for years on low-enriched uranium, which is not a danger for proliferation, and I would think would ease this problem if again the French were at the table and talking about how to best build nuclear submarines for Australia,” she told the Back Story podcast.

Asked whether Biden should think again, she said “I think it would be worthwhile for not only president Biden but [UK prime minister] Boris Johnson, Morrison in Australia, and president [Emmanuel] Macron to think again … about how they can do a better deal that won’t endanger the non-proliferation regime,” she said.

Australia had considered switching to a French nuclear-powered submarine. With LEU power, the reactor is bigger and has to be taken out and replaced about every 10 years.

Australia rejected that in favour of the US technology, which lasts the life of the submarine – about 30 years. Morrison has said Australia won’t need a nuclear industry because the reactor will be made overseas then put into the Australian-built boat.

Comments / 153

Peter wise one
4d ago

Biden does not care how he hurts the population of the United States and the country itself, he probably in the back of his empty mind want China taliban isis Iran or other countries to attack the USA as long as they keep him in power

Reply(4)
39
XSoCal
5d ago

With the nazi style lockdowns going on in Australia, which I'm shocked at, it might not be a good thing. Who knows where Australia is heading politically.

Reply(11)
36
Outlander WOLFE
4d ago

Australia is and has always been an ally of the US. We should be helping them get ready because the time is coming when these weapons will be needed. Unfortunately, I believe that time is drawing near at warp speed.

Reply(2)
24
Related
dallassun.com

The US cannot defend Taiwan, and China knows it

The US is playing a dangerous game of putting a public face on a policy of defending Taiwan from China, for which it has zero capability to implement. Following a recent escalation of tensions between Beijing and Taipei, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan by peaceful means and warned foreign nations about meddling in the issue.
FOREIGN POLICY
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Malcolm Turnbull
Person
Rose Gottemoeller
International Business Times

Biden Reveals Nuclear Stockpile: US Has 3,750 Warheads Vs. China’s Less Than 300

President Joe Biden’s administration said Tuesday that the United States has more than 3,700 warheads as of September 2020, marking the first time since 2018 that the government disclosed such information amid mounting tensions with China. In its new report, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said “the U.S. stockpile...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Technology#Nuclear Reactors#Nuclear Material#Australian#Nato#French#White House#Heu#Iranian#Un
The Guardian

Australia warns China against ‘threat or use of force’ following Taiwan air incursions

The Australian government has raised concerns about China’s increased incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone and warned against “the threat or use of force”. Taiwan has said Beijing sent nearly 150 fighter jets and bombers into its air defence zone over four consecutive days, prompting the US to describe the incursions as “provocative” and “destabilising”. Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, described the activity as “threatening”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Defense One

Is This the Next US Military Base in Europe?

CAMP HERKUS, Lithuania — American soldiers have found gracious hosts in Lithuania. At this remote base, which opened in August and is now the temporary home of hundreds of American troops, government officials excitedly showed off the new 7-million-euro facility, which includes a gym stocked with state-of-the art treadmills and weight racks, rubber-turf basketball courts surrounded by container housing stuffed with bunk beds and gear, a PX selling cigarettes and candy, and a game hall where soldiers were playing first-person-shooter video games.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Germany
Country
Australia
theaviationgeekclub.com

‘If they are not scared, let’s meet in the sky:’ China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force commander threatens US

The Zhuhai Airshow showcased Chinese J-20 Mighty Dragon stealth fighter jets fitted with domestically produced engines, a significant milestone as Beijing pushes the capabilities of its J-20 aircraft in a bid to rival the USAF F-22. During this week China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (aka Zhuhai Airshow), a major...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

US should warn China: Target the Australian mainland, we'll target yours

Responding to the new "AUKUS" security agreement , China says it will target the Australian mainland in the event of war. In an editorial on Wednesday, the Chinese Communist Party's propaganda newspaper the Global Times didn't hold back. "Once the Australian army fights the People's Liberation Army in the Taiwan Straits or the South China Sea," it warned , "military targets in Australia will inevitably become targets of Chinese missiles. Since Australia has become an anti-China spearhead, the country should prepare for the worst." The Global Times clarified that "China will certainly punish [Australia] with no mercy."
POLITICS
The Independent

Satellite images show China deployed fighter jets designed for electronic warfare to airbases near Taiwan

China’s military is expanding its airbases near Taiwan by deploying its new fighter jets, which are designed for electronic warfare, according to satellite imagery and a People’s Liberation Army source.China has sent a record number of warplanes, 148 in just the past week, to the island’s air defence identification zone as part of its strategy to ramp up its military intimidation of the self-ruling democracy and test its air defences.On Monday, a record 56 Chinese warplanes intruded into Taiwan’s airspace, prompting Taipei’s defence ministry to scramble its air defence system and issue warnings. The show of force marked the fourth...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy