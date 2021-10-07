CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is Why Real Country Fans Love Lainey Wilson — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand [Listen]

By Evan Paul
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Evan and Amber host Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network. Country newcomer...

bigcountry969.com

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Jason Aldean, Hardy, Lainey Wilson

When 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $35-$100 • More info livenation.com. Country music superstar Jason Aldean just announced his 10th studio album, “Macon, Georgia,” named after his hometown. The album is out Nov. 12 and includes “If I Didn’t Love You” featuring Carrie Underwood. “Where you were raised has such a big influence on who you become, and for me it’s no different ... especially from a music standpoint,” he said in a statement. “My little hometown of Macon was heavily instrumental in my musical background. Growing up in an environment that was a crossroads between country music, Southern rock, blues and R&B, it was just natural to blend different sounds in my on way.” Aldean has been vocal in his opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and masks, but Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will require attendees to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test. By Kevin C. Johnson.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
AceShowbiz

Artist of the Week: Lainey Wilson

The 'Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' singer becomes one of this year's standout new artists as she reaches the summit on Billboard charts with hit single 'Things a Man Oughta Know'. AceShowbiz - Lainey Wilson penned a heartfelt letter and the message was conveyed beautifully in her new single titled "Things a Man Oughta Know." The music, a country throwback, was captivating and the lyrics hit deep. It quickly became one of the new favorites among country music fans.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Tim McGraw gets confrontational with hecklers at recent concert after forgetting the words to his song

Tim McGraw had a tough night at a recent concert in Reno, Nev., after he got frustrated and went into the crowd to confront some hecklers. The country singer, 54, brought the entire show to a halt on Saturday at the Nugget Event Center during a performance of "Just to See You Smile" when fans started to notice something was going wrong and let him know about it.
RENO, NV
101.5 KNUE

‘The Voice': Country Trio Makes Magic With Three-Part Harmony on Little Big Town Classic [Watch]

Season 21 of The Voice returned on Monday night (Sept. 27) with a fresh episode of talented aspiring singers that included country music trio the Joy Reunion. Consisting of Neil Morrison, Gentry Monreal and Robert Easley, the three-piece band hails from Redlands, Calif., and brands their sound as "California country" due to their pop influence. After introducing themselves, they shared the meaning behind their band name, tearfully telling viewers that it comes from the idea they became "reunited with the joy of making music" after having met one another and trying their hand as respective solo artists.
TV & VIDEOS
KLAW 101

Wait, Tracy Lawrence Is a Lady Gaga Fan? — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand [Listen]

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!
MUSIC
Big Country 96.9

Jake Owen Saves His Worries for a Rainy Day in Whimsical New Song, ‘Drunk on a Boat’ [Listen]

Jake Owen shelves all his day-to-day worries in favor of a carefree good time in "Drunk on a Boat," a new song that arrived on Friday (Oct. 8). The singer dropped his new track after a sparse social media tease earlier in the week, in which he shared an image of a wild pig standing on a sandy beach, along with a vague, one-word caption — "Soon" — and a link to pre-save the song.
MUSIC
Big Country 96.9

Brandi Carlile Hopes New Album, ‘In These Silent Days’, Makes People Reflect

Brandi Carlile's new album, In These Silent Days, is the product of reflection on the part of the singer-songwriter, and she hopes it makes listeners do the same. Carlile not only explains her inspiration for the record, but also discusses the impact of late musicians Chris Cornell and Jeff Buckley on her music and a recent special moment with her friend and influence Joni Mitchell, in a recent interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe.
MUSIC
Big Country 96.9

Mitchell Tenpenny Releasing ‘Naughty List,’ His First Full-Length Christmas Album

Mitchell Tenpenny is making a list and checking it twice — a naughty list to be precise. Tenpenny will release an eleven-track Christmas album on Oct. 29. In addition to penning a few of his own songs for the project, the country singer opted to include a healthy helping of holiday staples like "Jingle Bell Rock," "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," "Joy to the World" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."
MUSIC
Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

