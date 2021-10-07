Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga out one week after tweaking knee

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr on Wednesday said rookie Jonathan Kuminga tweaked his knee in the fourth quarter during a 118-116 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Kuminga logged just six minutes in the contest and eventually left the game for the locker room early in the fourth quarter. The exact play when the injury occurred is not known, but he did not appear to limp or need assistance while walking.

The team announced on Thursday that Kuminga suffered a strained patella tendon in his right knee. He will be re-evaluated in one week.

The seventh pick has played sparingly with the Warriors during their two preseason games. He has registered just eight points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes between his two appearances, only playing in the second half.

The Warriors have spent much of the preseason figuring out how they plan to use Kuminga this season.

Kerr said the team is looking at several options for rotations and playing time in training camp. Kuminga has not practiced much with the starters, so it does not appear he will have a large role, at least to begin the season following the injury.

Golden State returns to action on Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!