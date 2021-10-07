What Ever Happened to 'The Adventures of Tintin 2'?

When Christopher Nolan released Interstellar in 2014, it became one of his greatest and most impressive films ever. His ability to intrigue and mess with the viewer’s thoughts became a hard match to find. The psychological space drama adventure is set in a future where Earth becomes uninhabitable. A NASA physicist (Michael Caine) devises a way to send humans through a wormhole in search of a new planet they can make their home. The team is led by a farmer and ex-NASA pilot, Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) who leaves his family behind for his expedition, only so that his children can grow up in a better world. His mission as a scientist on one hand and his journey as a father on the other, Cooper’s character explores a wide spectrum of experiences, making this movie more sentimental and touching.

