Kennedy Center stagehands authorize strike, putting 'Hadestown' and other scheduled shows in jeopardy

By Peggy McGlone
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - The stagehands who work behind the scenes at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts authorized a strike Thursday morning, more than a year after their contract expired, saying thatongoing talks seem unlikely to result in a new deal. The two sides remain at odds over several key issues, including staffing levels, wages and overtime pay, according to the union.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kennedy Center#Arts Center#The Performing Arts#Thatongoing#Iatse#Broadway#Reach
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

