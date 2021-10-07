Linda Sue Burrough Elliott
ELIZABETHTON - Linda Sue Burrough Elliott, age 73, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the Hillview Health Center of Elizabethton. Linda was born in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Elizabethton to the late Jack and Freddie Harrell Burrough. In addition to her parents, Linda was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Danny Ray Elliott; a sister-in-law, Sandy Kay Stevens;. Several aunts and uncles of the Burrough family, cousins, friends, and church family also survive.www.johnsoncitypress.com
Comments / 0