CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Razer's Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds have low latency and a discounted low price

By Sean Endicott
windowscentral.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds are a bit older at this point, but they're still a nice option. Many of the best Razer headsets are designed for people gaming at a desk or that don't mind having a larger pair of over-ear headphones. If you love Razer's accessories but prefer something more compact and easier to take on the go, you can check out the Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds. They're on sale right now through Amazon for $43.

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

Black Friday TV deals: All the best TV deals we expect to see

Black Friday TV deals are absolutely worth checking out. Whether you’re looking for a huge new 8K TV, or a normal-sized but high-quality 4K TV, there should be something for you on Black Friday. We’re expecting a huge range of excellent deals on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That means that it may well be the best time of the year to get a new TV for yourself. This year, Black Friday falls on November 26, so it will be some time before we start to see actual Black Friday deals. We are expecting to see a ton of Black...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Voice-Driven Wireless Earbuds

The newly introduced Skullcandy Skull-iQ Feature Technology gives users the power to go about their daily tasks and get hands-free assistance just by saying "Hey Skullcandy." This command initiates seamless voice control features for pausing or playing content, accepting or rejecting calls, or activating Stay-Aware Mode for enhanced safety. Skull-iQ...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Earbuds#Latency#Bluetooth 5 0#Thx
Digital Trends

Yamaha’s $100 TW-E3B true wireless earbuds are its smallest yet

Yamaha has a new set of true wireless earbuds that it claims are the smallest ones it has ever made. The $100 TW-E3B pick up where the TW-E3A left off, with tons of color options (black, green, gray, blue, pink, and purple) and a size and shape that the company says is 25% smaller than the previous model. You’ll be able to buy the TW-E3B in late October.
ELECTRONICS
Stuff.tv

Technics’ latest true wireless earbuds are designed to improve call quality

If you’re buying a pair of Technics headphones you’re expecting them to sound good, but the new EAH-AZ60 (£199) and EAH-AZ40 (£129) were designed with a focus on call quality, too. Both use Technics’ JustMyVoice tech that amplifies your voice above background noise, and the more premium EAH-AZ60 (pictured) employ a total of eight mics across both earbuds that support more natural-sounding phone conversations. You also get Hi-Res audio and noise-cancelling with the EAH-AZ60, but both models have ambient and attention modes that make the world around you more audible when needed, plus IPX4 waterproofing. As for audio quality, the EAH-AZ60 buds are equipped with 8mm drivers, while the EAH-AZ40’s smaller 6mm dynamic driver still features an acoustic control chamber for powerful bass and a harmonizer for what Technics calls “smooth treble”. They’re available to buy from early October.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Amazon
manofmany.com

Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Earbuds Review: Go Silent

Sennheiser has been raising the bar from both a value and technical perspective with competitive products that offer superior sound quality, design, and functionality. The same can be said about the new Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Earbuds that adds active noise cancellation to an existing – and high accomplished – true wireless product.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Oladance open ear wireless earbuds

Oladance open ear wireless earbuds are a new set of headphones capable of providing up to 16 hours of use per charge and feature an open ear design providing a comfortable fit and reducing the chance of hearing loss. Launched via Kickstarter this week the Oladance wireless earbuds have already blasted past their required pledge goal thanks to over 130 backers with still 59 days remaining.
RETAIL
musictech.net

Sony’s WF-C500 is its most affordable true wireless earbuds yet

The wireless wave continues, with Sony introducing two fresh offerings in the WF-C500 true wireless earbuds, which are their most affordable wireless earphones yet, and the WH-XB910N wireless on-ears. Touted as budget wireless earbuds for the gym, the WF-C500 earbuds feature Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) technology, which it...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

This Musician-Approved Brand’s True Wireless Earbuds Are Finally Under $100

Anyone who’s working from home or who likes to listen to music wherever they go knows how important it is to own a pair of high-tech earbuds. If you’re shopping for a new, budget-friendly pair of earbuds, listen up: Sennheiser’s CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds are marked down right now to just $95.99 on Amazon — the lowest price we’ve seen recently for these top-rated buds. If you buy these earbuds at full price, you’ll pay the retail rate of $199.95, but you can get the in-ear headphones for a 52% discount (that’s an almost $104 savings) for as long as...
ELECTRONICS
musictech.net

Technics releases new true wireless earbuds for the “work from anywhere” lifestyle

Technics has announced two new true wireless earbuds, the EAH-AZ60 and EAH-AZ40, designed with the advent of more mobile working lifestyles in mind. Both earbuds feature an IPX4 splash-proof rating and support Bluetooth 5.2. They also boast the proprietary JustMyVoice technology, ensuring the earbuds pick up voices better during calls, as well as Natural Ambient/Attention mode.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Get Senheiser's new CX True Wireless earbuds for $30 off

Back in July Sennheiser released its CX True Wireless earbuds, the follow-up to the CX 400BT True Wireless, a more affordable alternative to its excellent Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds. The Sennheiser CX have essentially the same design as their predecessors but offer some small but notable improvements with a lower $130 list price. They're now $30 off or $100 at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Amazon's new Smart Thermostat takes on Nest with a low $60 price

Amazon unveiled the Amazon Smart Thermostat at its 2021 invite-only launch event Tuesday that included the Astro. The $60 smart device works with Alexa, according to Dave Limp, Amazon senior vice president for devices and services. The Amazon Smart Thermostat is available for preorder now and is scheduled to be released Nov. 4.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best true wireless headphones in 2021: Which earbuds to buy

True wireless headphones are now commonplace. Gone are the days when there were only two or three options on the market. These days, there are hundreds. That, of course, can make it hard to find the best true wireless headphones for your needs. That’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are a number of things to consider before buying a pair of true wireless headphones. If you’re in Apple’s ecosystem, then a pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro might be better for you. If not, it’s worth ignoring AirPods altogether. You’ll also want to think about battery life, whether you want...
ELECTRONICS
geekculture.co

Geek Review: EarFun Air Pro 2 Hybrid ANC True Wireless Earbuds

When it comes to wireless earbuds, we think of your usual suspects – Sony, Bose, Apple, Bang&Olufsen, and even Google, but behind these household names hide a larger pool of smaller brands that can occasionally go up against the big boys, and one such example is EarFun. Despite being established...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Skullcandy Grind Fuel True Wireless Earbuds feature Skull-iQ Smart Feature technology

Get authority over your music using just your voice with the Skullcandy Grind Fuel True Wireless Earbuds. Equipped with Skull-iQ Smart Feature technology, these buds listen to you, so you don’t need to drop what you’re doing. With voice control, you can play, pause, adjust volume, skip tracks, answer calls, and more without touching the buds. You can even open your phone’s camera without using your hands. Moreover, enjoy crystal-clear audio quality with these Skullcandy earbuds. And, thanks to the Personal Sound profile in the app, you can optimize the sound levels to suit your preferences. Best of all, the 40-hour battery life allows you to listen to music for long periods of time without the battery draining. Finally, update new features to your earbuds via the Skullcandy app, making these a long-term investment.
ELECTRONICS
gazettereview.com

Poco’s New Phone Has Big Battery, Low Price

Poco has unveiled a new smartphone that is part of the C series. The C31, the second member of the C series, comes nearly a year after the release of the C3. The first phone did quite well in some markets and the latest release could follow its footsteps due to some of its features and price.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy