The Sunburg Heritage Arts Initiative has several workshops scheduled. Introduction to Rosemaling: Oct. 9, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunburg Community Center. Cost of $20, limited to 10 students ages 18 and over, with instructor Lynette Swanson. Students will complete a heart project using acrylic paints and will be taken home at the end of class. All materials are included in the registration fee. Masks are required for all students who are not fully vaccinated. Bring your own noon lunch or eat at the local café. Register through KMS Community Ed online at www.kms.k12.mn.us or 320-264-1413.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO