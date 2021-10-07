CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Farmers Bank promotes Alyssa Allison to BSA Officer

By The Farmers Bank
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlyssa Allison has been promoted to BSA Officer, effective Oct. 4, 2021. Alyssa began her employment at The Farmers Bank on May 13, 2019 as Risk Management Assistant. She most recently served as BSA & Risk Management Analyst. Alyssa received her BA in Journalism, specializing in Public Relations and Advertising...

