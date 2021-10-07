The Farmers Bank promotes Alyssa Allison to BSA Officer

Richard “Richie” Evans has been promoted to the position of vice president branch manager at the D.L. Evans Bank South Pocatello branch. Evans is a fifth-generation banker and has been with D.L. Evans Bank for over 16 years, beginning as a teller. He then worked his way through the mortgage department before becoming a commercial loan officer and then an assistant manager before his promotion to branch manager. As a vice president branch manager, he will be responsible for directing and administering the operational and commercial lending efforts of the branch and he will continue to assist his customers with commercial lending requests. As an active member of his local community, Evans is a board member of the Portneuf Medical Center, Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho (REDI) and is a current Rotarian. In his free time, he loves spending time outdoors and with his family. He is excited to continue his career with D.L. Evans Bank and invites his customers, friends and family to visit him at the South Pocatello branch.

