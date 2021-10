It is finally happening. It seems the right and the left are using the same slogan to push their views on abortion and masks/vaccines. We may have an opportunity here to meet in the middle to reinforce the status quo. One thing I know for sure is my belief that as an American citizen you have the right to determine what is best for you and yours. That may be a health care decision you make with your doctor or the right to experience random euthanasia.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO