Former Police Department Employee Sentenced for Bribery, Insurance Fraud

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that DAVID HANSON, age 63, from Abita Springs, Louisiana, and CLIFFORD “SKIP” KEEN, age 53, from Covington, Louisiana, were each sentenced today to 50 months imprisonment by United States District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle, after they previously pleaded guilty as charged to a one-count Bill of Information charging them with conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and soliciting a bribe, in violation of 18 U.S.C. ” 371, 1343, 1346, and 666(a)(1)(B). The charges stemmed from their roles in the privatization of a work release program in Slidell, Louisiana, that operated between 2013 and 2016. Additionally, HANSON and KEEN were sentenced to three (3) years of supervised release, a $10,000 fine and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee. Restitution ordered without prejudice, with the amount to be determined at a later date.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO