CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks odds, picks and predictions: Player prop bets

Alliance Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 5 of the NFL season begins with an NFC West showdown on Thursday Night Football. The Los Angeles Rams (3-1) and Seattle Seahawks (2-2) battle in an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at Lumen Field in Seattle. Below, we look at the Rams vs. Seahawks prop bet odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

www.the-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Russell Wilson’s surgery had complications

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was forced to leave Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams as the result of an injury to his middle finger. Initially, it was unclear how severe Wilson’s injury was, but the reality quickly came into focus. The eight-time Pro Bowler had suffered a ruptured tendon which required surgery, putting him out for up to two months.
NFL
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
New York Post

Matt Stafford’s wife Kelly details ‘tipsy’ fight over lobster

Matthew Stafford is keeping his lobster distaste a secret. Or, at least he was. His wife, Kelly Stafford, admitted the couple isn’t down with the delicacy on her podcast this week. And according to her Instagram story, when she told Matthew about the conversation, he responded by calling her a “pretentious b—h.” Kelly followed it up with a second story, clarifying Matthew did not actually curse at her but she was “a little tipsy” when typing the initial post.
NFL
The Big Lead

Golden Tate Is Right About Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers

Matthew Stafford has always been good enough to win a Super Bowl. Multiple Super Bowls, in fact. People couldn't grasp that because he was in football hell with the Detroit Lions, where his best efforts only resulted in frustration and a goose egg in the playoff wins department. It's taken three weeks for the new Los Angeles Rams quarterback to turn skeptics into believers, moving his side above all others to the very real but not legally binding status as potential Super Bowl favorite.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Russell Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfc West#The Arizona Cardinals#Wr#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Td#Minnesota Vikings
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch TNF

The Los Angeles Rams will meet the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 of Thursday Night Football from Lumen Field. The Rams will need to bounce back after their tough 37-20 loss at home to the Cardinals, they’ll look for Matthew Stafford and their offense to step up and make a statement. As for the Seahawks, they are coming off a win over San Francisco last weekend and will look for back-to-back wins tonight.
NFL
NWI.com

Thursday Night Football odds, picks and props: LA Rams at Seattle

L.A. Rams (3-1) at Seattle (2-2) Time/TV: 7:20 p.m. Thursday, NFL Network. The skinny: We get a fantastic start to the Week 5 slate with a key matchup in the NFC West, which from a standings perspective is tied with the AFC West as the best division in the NFL through four games. A win for the Rams is crucial to avoid the possibility of going down two games to the Cardinals, who really just ripped them up in Week 4 for their first loss of the season. The Seahawks are coming off a really nice upset of the 49ers in Week 4 and though it's still early, going 2-3 in this division could make for a tough climb to the playoffs. We haven't seen a betting favorite lose on Thursday yet this season, and the Rams went into Seattle for a big playoff win in the Wild Card round in January. They have Matthew Stafford slinging the ball now instead of Jared Goff, so expect more offense for them through the air vs. the ground attack they employed in January. But it's the Rams' defense I think will make the biggest difference against Seattle. If they can give Russell Wilson enough fits, they'll stay on pace with Arizona.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rams vs. Seahawks player props, odds, Thursday Night Football picks: Matthew Stafford over 299.5 passing yards

The Week 5 NFL schedule will begin on Thursday Night Football with a NFnC West matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are 2.5-point favorites with Caesars Sportsbook also listing the over-under at 54.5 points in the latest NFL odds. There are also plenty of Rams vs. Seahawks prop bets available. After having two week-winning games to start the year, Tyler Lockett has had 31 yards receiving or fewer the last two weeks and his over-under for total receiving yard is currently 66.5.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy