Creamy tomato pumpkin soup turns to warming Caribbean flavors for an extra dose of comfort

Hello! Well, this fall has sure been different. Typically, it’s a little cooler, and we are all thinking warm comfort foods. I am, so that hasn’t changed for me. One of the comfort foods that I turn to when the weather turns is soup. A warm pot of soup on a cool day, with some warm soft bread and sweet jam, is just comforting and seems to make everybody happy. My family is no exception, and we all look forward to that.

RECIPES ・ 4 DAYS AGO